President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | August 19, 2025 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Representative Andy Ogles (R-TN) and Marlin Stutzman (R-IN) nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize today, amid ongoing efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. 

"We respectfully submit this nomination of President Donald J. Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his concrete contributions to international fraternity, his leadership in reducing conflict and the risk of war, and his commitment to fostering dialogue as a path toward reconciliation," the nomination read. "His decisive leadership in securing landmark diplomatic agreements, de-escalating global conflicts, and actively pursuing peaceful resolutions to some of the world’s most entrenched disputes has led and continues to lead to a more peaceful world."

Trump held a face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, the first since the end of Trump's initial term as President. Both Moscow and Washington characterized the exchange in favorable terms.

That meeting was quickly followed by a summit at the White House on Monday, bringing together Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other allied European leaders. There, Trump affirmed that Ukraine would receive “a lot of help” in terms of security assistance, while emphasizing that Europe must remain Kyiv’s “first line of defense.”

Trump later wrote on Truth Social that, following the White House discussions, he had spoken again with Putin and had “begun arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy.”

Not only has the President initiated direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, but he also brokered the end of the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel. He was instrumental in compelling Hamas to enter talks with the Israeli government, and even managed to bring a quiet resolution to a little-noticed clash between India and Pakistan.

Ogles told Fox News Digital, "Because of President Trump’s leadership, more people are alive today, and there are fewer wars in the world than before. He is a champion of America First statesmanship, proving that strength and prudence—not globalism—are the keys to lasting U.S. foreign policy. No other world leader can claim to have halted wars and begun resolving centuries-old disputes."

