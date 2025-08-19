Joy Reid Declares White People Never Invented Anything—History Says Otherwise

Joy Reid went on an unhinged rant, claiming that white people have never invented anything. That they have only stolen ideas and inventions from black and brown people.

In an interview for his Substack, The Left Hook, in an episode titled, "How Mediocre White Men and Their Fragility Are Destroying America," Wajahat Ali interviewed former MSNBC anchor Joy Reid, where the pair argued that across American institutions, "mediocre White men" lacking any culture of their own, seize upon the achievements of black and brown people as a means of self-glorification.

Their conversation eventually led to Joy Reid claiming that white people have never invented anything.

They can't fix the history they did. Their ancestors made this country into a slave hell, but they can clean it up now. Cause they got the Smithsonian, they can get rid of all the slavery stuff. They got PragerU, they can lie about the history to the children. They can't originally invent anything, more than they were ever able to invent good music. We black folk gave yall country music, hip hop, R&B, jazz, rock and roll, they couldn't even invent that. But they have to call a white man The King. Because they couldn't make rock and roll. So they have to stamp The King on a man whose main song, was stolen from an overweight black woman.

Only a couple of examples of inventions by white people come to mind, but they include: the steam engine, the printing press, the telephone, the airplane, penicillin, and the internet. Not to mention the entire idea of individual rights, democracy, the Constitution, separation of powers, representative governments, and the free market. All concepts that originated and were significantly developed in European political thought and practice.

Black people have their own list of inventions as well. It was a black surgeon who completed the first successful open-heart surgery. A black person also invented the world's first supercomputer, the super soaker, the potato chip, and the technology behind three-dimensional images used in NASA satellites and 3D movies. It was black people who helped the United States to realize the true meaning of the phrase "all men are created equal."

The record is clear: both white and black innovators have contributed inventions, ideas, and institutions that reshaped the world for the better. To deny either is to deny reality itself. Reid’s rant will only score points with the ideologically obsessed, but history cannot be rewritten by tantrums.

