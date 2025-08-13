Trump Gives D.C. Homeless Two Options

On Tuesday, the White House drew a sharp line for Washington’s homeless in the wake of President Trump’s citywide cleanup. The message was blunt: accept assistance and treatment, or go to jail.

"Seventy homeless encampments have been removed by the U.S. Park Police," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced during Tuesday's briefing. "There are only two homeless encampments remaining in D.C. federal parks under the National Park Service's jurisdiction, and the removal of those two remaining camps is scheduled for this week."

A reporter asked Leavitt what alternative options were available to the homeless following the destruction of their encampments. Her answer was simple: "Homeless shelters, for addiction and mental health services, or jail if they refuse, are the options on the table right now."

Karoline Leavitt says the homeless in DC can be taken to a homeless shelter and offered services: "If they refuse, they will be susceptible to fines or to jail time. These are pre-existing laws that are already on the books. They have not been enforced."pic.twitter.com/vssIw2SUEc — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) August 13, 2025

Leavitt emphasized that the core problem was not a lack of laws, but a failure to enforce them. Trump’s federalization of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), she argued, is meant to back officers with the resources and authority needed to do exactly that.

President Trump floated the idea of relocating the homeless encampments to various locations outside the District of Columbia. Leavitt confirmed the administration is "exploring" that option.

Fox News Digital went to see for themselves if the homeless had been cleared out, and they found that areas known to have many homeless people had been cleared out since Monday, with only scattered trash and belongings left behind. Downtown D.C., however, was still ripe with encampments.

On Monday, President Trump announced that he would be federalizing the MPD and supporting them with federal law enforcement, including the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Department of Homeland Security, and the FBI, in an effort to make D.C. safe again. Since the announcement, law enforcement has become much more active on the streets of the capital. The first night of increased police presence and genuine law enforcement resulted in 23 arrests for crimes ranging from drunk driving to homicide.

FBI, DEA, and other law enforcement patrolled Georgetown in DC on Tuesday night.



The streets are safer already.pic.twitter.com/YYyG0vMcbc — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 13, 2025

ICE Homeland Security Investigations agents were out late into the night with our federal partners making D.C. SAFE again.



Drugs off the streets. Firearms removed. Criminals held accountable.



When a city fails, we will answer the call. pic.twitter.com/JaLBBejsMY — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) August 11, 2025

🚨LAW & ORDER IS HERE



Last night 850 officers & agents were SURGED across DC.



23 total arrests were made consisting of:



Homicide

Firearms offenses (6 illegal guns)

Possession with intent to distribute narcotics

Lewd acts

Stalking

Drunk driving

Possession of a high-cap mag

Etc. pic.twitter.com/Gk4aF9NERt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 12, 2025

