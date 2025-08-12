Another University Gets Nailed for Civil Rights Violations
The Numbers on New ICE Applications Are In
White House Announces Night One Results of D.C. Crime Crackdown
Wait, What Happened to the D.C. Evidence Lab?
Texas Senate Passes New Congressional Map That Caused Dems to Melt Down
Beto O'Rourke Might Be Facing Jail Time for This Political Stunt
You'll Never Guess Why Biden's Staffers Canceled a Visit to National Security Ship
Trump Is Considering Serious Action Against Jerome Powell
Teacher Exposes Fairfax County Schools for Helping Students Get Abortions
'Big Balls’ Bravery Could Earn Him the Medal of Freedom
MSNBC Contributor’s Out-of-Touch Take on D.C. Crime Sparks Backlash
Meet the New Head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics
Abbott Makes Announcement About 'Special Session #2' Amid Redistricting Showdown
Assistant AG Dhillon: Tackling D.C. Crime ‘Overdue’
Tipsheet

Russia Launches Surprise Offensive Days Before Putin To Meet With Trump

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | August 12, 2025 3:45 PM
Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Just days before President Trump is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, Russia launched a surprise offensive into eastern Ukraine. Their goal is to gain as much territory as possible before negotiations, so the Russians have more to bargain with. Trump has said that territory exchanges will not only be necessary, but will occur over current front lines, including captured Ukrainian territory.

Advertisement

Near the Ukrainian city of Dobropillya, Russian forces punched several miles into the front lines. A rare breakthrough in a war where Ukraine's fortified defenses have mostly held and Moscow has failed to expand beyond the roughly 20 percent of Ukraine it’s occupied for most of its 3½ year invasion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Ukrainian military has begun a counterattack against small Russian units that had slipped through the first defensive line and bypassed a fortified line. Another similar breach elsewhere on the front was repelled last week.

The question now is whether Russia can expand the breach and push deeper into territory where defenses are less developed. Success would allow Moscow to exert greater pressure in eastern Donetsk, a central objective for the Kremlin.

President Trump, in recent weeks, has expressed increasing frustration with the President of Russia, who continues to talk about peace, but continues launching new offensives or drone attacks. Initially, the President was most focused on the Ukrainian President in negotiations and ensuring that money would not be given to Ukraine for free. Zelensky has since bent to Trump's demands. The question is now whether he can get Putin to do the same.

Recommended

Wait, What Happened to the D.C. Evidence Lab? Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP RUSSIA UKRAINE VLADIMIR PUTIN VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, What Happened to the D.C. Evidence Lab? Katie Pavlich
Beto O'Rourke Might Be Facing Jail Time for This Political Stunt Jeff Charles
White House Announces Night One Results of D.C. Crime Crackdown Katie Pavlich
MSNBC Contributor’s Out-of-Touch Take on D.C. Crime Sparks Backlash Dmitri Bolt
Texas Senate Passes New Congressional Map That Caused Dems to Melt Down Matt Vespa
You'll Never Guess Why Biden's Staffers Canceled a Visit to National Security Ship Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wait, What Happened to the D.C. Evidence Lab? Katie Pavlich
Advertisement