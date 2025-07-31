Whistleblower Says They Were Ordered to Push Obama’s Russia Lie—They Refused

The Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, has said that a whistleblower from within the intelligence community revealed that a supervisor pressured them to endorse the Obama-directed Russia assessment, despite knowing it was neither accurate nor credible.

Advertisement

NEW: Whistleblower reveals how they were threatened by a supervisor to go along with the Obama-directed Russia hoax “intelligence” assessment, even though they knew it was not credible or accurate. The Whistleblower refused.



Yesterday we released the Whistleblower's firsthand… pic.twitter.com/Oc6mwgSmMq — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 31, 2025

For the new 2017 ICA, I was directed by [redacted] to focus on Russian attempts to access US election-related infrastructure. IC reporting suggested many Russia-attributed IP addresses were making connection attempts that the IC could not explain the purpose of. Later, when presenting [redacted] with our findings, [redacted] directed us to abandon any further study of the subject, saying 'it's something else.'

According to the whistleblower, their analysis of alleged Russian interference in the 2017 Presidential election showed influence from multiple countries, not just Russia. Both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were targeted.

"In addition," the whistleblower "noted other nations' efforts to influence the 2016 Presidential election, but this critical context was omitted from the 2017 ICA." There were then attempts to force the employee to alter their view of the findings.

Analysis of countries other-than Russia that I judged to be seeking to influence US elections,both for and against then-candidate Hillary Clinton and against then-candiate Donald Trump, and tradecraft recommendations to address this issue were disregarded resulting in an incomplete analysis and a treatment of Russian media activities that failed to incorporate the reported global context.

A senior intelligence community official asked the whistleblower if "it [was] possible Putin has something on Trump, to blackmail and coerce him." After some debate, the whistleblower "declined to alter [their] analysis based on this suggestion." The official continued to pressure the whistleblower, telling them, "You need to trust me on this," and "now visibly frustrated," saying, "I need you to say you agree with these judgements, so that DIA [Defense Intelligence Agency] will go along with them!"

Gabbard, along with several other conservative sources, has alleged that the Obama administration politicized intelligence in late 2016 to construct a narrative of Russian interference aimed at helping Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election. Prior assessments reportedly showed little evidence that Russia had used cyber operations to influence the outcome of the election, and a December 8th Presidential Daily Brief stated that no foreign adversary had affected vote counts. But following a National Security Council meeting the next day, the intelligence community was directed to produce a new assessment aligning with the interference narrative, set for release just days before Trump’s inauguration.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.