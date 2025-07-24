Tom Homan Goes Scorched Earth on Letitia James
Chris Murphy Beclowns Himself With Anti-Gun Amendment
High‑Confidence Fraud: How a Single Snippet Fueled a Deep‑State War
Texas Smuggler Used COVID and Storms to Sneak Illegals Into U.S. for Years
Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Has Been Sentenced
Did You See This Major Update on Trump's Strikes Against Iran's Nuclear Facilities?
Kamala’s Ex Just Torched Her Political Future in California

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 24, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The former Mayor of San Francisco, and ex-boyfriend of former Vice President Kamala Harris, warned that she may face a "difficult" road ahead if she is to try and run for governor of California. 

"State of Gold" podcast host Jon Slavet asked Willie Brown what he made of Kamala Harris’s political future in California. Brown didn’t sound optimistic. “I do think people running for public office really ought to fit eventually where they are trying to land at,” he said. “And I really do hope, frankly, that [Harris] comes to that reality.”

“She may not want to run for governor of the state of California. That may not be where she should be going. I think it’s going to be difficult for her to win that job,” he continued.

Willie Brown, the former San Francisco mayor and longtime kingmaker in California politics, was instrumental in getting Kamala Harris’s career off the ground in her early days. In the mid-1990s, when Harris was a young prosecutor and Brown was the much older Speaker of the Assembly, their 18-month-long relationship became a hot topic in San Francisco political circles. Brown gave Harris high-profile state board appointments and brought her into the city’s elite political and donor world. Critics accused him of favoritism and questioned whether Harris’s rise had more to do with connections than credentials. That question remains open today.


 

Tags:

CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM KAMALA HARRIS

