Did Adam Schiff Commit Mortgage Fraud?
Notice What's Wrong About This ABC News Tweet About the Biden Autopen Fiasco
Ex-MSNBC Analyst Highlights What's Missing From the NYT Piece on the Biden Autopen...
Absolute Cinema: Trump Refused to Leave the Stage at FIFA Club World Cup...
Another Anti-Trump Narrative Just Imploded
Shut Up, Mike Pence
Ana Navarro Just Dismissed This Person's Views on Trump Because of His Skin...
Here's Why!
The MAHA Movement Celebrates a Sweet Win
'Based': Pentagon Pulls Military Speakers From Participating in Aspen Security Forum
VIP
Cuomo's Video Announcement Didn't Go As Planned
Trump’s Tariffs Are Bringing Us Closer to Global Free Trade
Does Zohran Mamdani Agree With His Father on Suicide Bombings?
A Colorado DA's Office Will Drop Charges Against a Sex Offender After Alleged...
Tipsheet

United Front: U.S. and Allies Flex Military Muscle in China's Backyard

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 15, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

Talisman Sabre, a multinational military exercise involving 19 countries, including the United States, kicked off on Monday in a show of force aimed at sending a clear message to Beijing, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Advertisement

This year marks the 11th, and largest, Talisman Sabre yet, with around 40,000 troops taking part in the exercise. Alongside the U.S. are Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, India, and several European allies. What began as a regional training drill has hardened into a key pillar of Washington’s strategy to deter China from invading Taiwan.

Vice Admiral Justin Jones, chief of joint operations for Australia’s military, said:

The fact that we have 19 nations participating this year in Exercise Talisman Sabre tells you that we’re all in search of a common goal, which is stability, a free and open Indo-Pacific and adherence to international law.

The exercise comes as China has consistently become more aggressive around Taiwan and other U.S. allies in recent years. They have repeatedly conducted live-fire navy drills near Australia and have sent Chinese warships near Japanese islands. 

Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, who leads the U.S. Army’s I Corps, said China’s increasingly blatant aggression, testing the waters to gauge how far it can push, has driven more countries to join multinational military exercises. The goal, he said, is to make clear that they’ll show up when it counts—and that deterrence, if it’s going to work, has to be collective.

Recommended

Ana Navarro Just Dismissed This Person's Views on Trump Because of His Skin Color Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Talisman Sabre is meant to further test the capabilities of the U.S. and its allies, including firing key land-based ballistic missiles crucial to defending sea lanes around Taiwan. Furthermore, drone systems over both land and sea will be put through their paces, reflecting just how central unmanned warfare has become to modern combat. 

China has in the past sent ships to spy on the training exercise; they are expected to do the same this year.

Tags:

CHINA JAPAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TAIWAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ana Navarro Just Dismissed This Person's Views on Trump Because of His Skin Color Jeff Charles
Did Adam Schiff Commit Mortgage Fraud? Katie Pavlich
Notice What's Wrong About This ABC News Tweet About the Biden Autopen Fiasco Matt Vespa
Shut Up, Mike Pence Matt Vespa
So, You Want to Be a Leftist, Huh Mark Lewis
Another Anti-Trump Narrative Just Imploded Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ana Navarro Just Dismissed This Person's Views on Trump Because of His Skin Color Jeff Charles
Advertisement