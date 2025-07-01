Steel Industry Cheers Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill

The American Iron and Steel Institute, Steel Manufacturers Association, and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers came out to applaud another step forward in the passage of President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill.

🚨 AMERICAN IRON AND STEEL INSTITUTE APPLAUDS SENATE PASSAGE OF TAX AND BUDGET RECONCILIATION BILL pic.twitter.com/DOgReZWnJc — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 1, 2025

In an opinion piece, the Steel Manufacturers Association published in the Washington Times, they wrote:

Congress once again has an opportunity to invest in our workers and make America into a manufacturing powerhouse. Passing the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will make historic investments in Americans, driving even greater investment into our country and creating jobs. Our workers, our communities and our economy will all benefit.

They referenced specific provisions of the bill, specifically ending taxation of overtime pay, which is sure to put more money in the pockets of Americans working in steel mills across the country.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act will end taxes on overtime pay, which will supercharge every steel mill’s impact. Steelworkers will have more money in their pockets that can contribute to a renaissance of their local communities. Increasing steelworkers’ take-home pay will have a ripple effect as every steel job creates about seven additional jobs in areas as diverse as construction, maintenance and the service sector. These investments will strengthen communities surrounding the mills.

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers welcomed the move, pointing to the opportunity to invest more easily at home, create jobs, and give their industry a much-needed lift.