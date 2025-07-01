Trump Has a New Message for Republicans in Final BBB Push
DeSantis Announces a New Role for the National Guard
House Speaker Mike Johnson Just Made a Huge Promise on Big Beautiful Bill
Trump Just Put NYC Socialist on Notice About Opposing ICE
Americans See a Threat to Democracy—and It’s Coming From Within
CNN Might Regret Promoting That ICE Tracker App After What Trump Just Said
White House to Honor B-2 Pilots Behind Iran Strike at 4th of July...
Steel Industry Cheers Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill
Newsom Rolls Back Enviromental Law, Miracle or Marketing?
Trump Hammers NYC’s Socialist Hopeful
More Goodies in Trump’s BBB: School Choice Provision From Ted Cruz
VIP
The Trump Administration Is Suing This Left-Wing City Over Its Immigration Policies
Lawsuit Filed Against Northern VA Private School Over Expulsion Following 'Anti-Semitic Ha...
SCOTUS Declines First Amendment Challenge From Massachusetts Teacher
Tipsheet

Iowa Draws the Line: No More Gender Identity in Civil Rights Law

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 01, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Iowa has become the first state in America to remove "gender identities" from its civil rights code under a law that took effect Tuesday, according to the LA Times.

Advertisement

With this new law, 'transgender' and 'nonbinary' individuals in Iowa are no longer considered part of a protected class under state civil rights law. In plain terms: they’ve lost those legal protections. The law also defines gender strictly by biological sex, based on a person’s anatomy, not their self-identification. Another Iowa law taking effect Tuesday blocks Medicaid from covering so-called “gender-affirming” care, including hormone therapy.

In a video statement by Governor Kim Reynolds says, "It’s common sense to acknowledge the obvious biological differences between men and women. In fact, it’s necessary to secure genuine equal protection for women and girls." Supporters of the law, including Governor Reynolds, argue that this law is a necessary correction to years of ideological overreach by progressives. Recognizing the reality of biological sex in law, especially in areas like sports, prisons, and healthcare, is essential to maintaining fairness and protecting women’s rights.

Recommended

CNN Might Regret Promoting That ICE Tracker App After What Trump Just Said Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Democrats, of course, are up in arms. Iowa State Representative. Aime Wichtendahl, Iowa's first 'openly transgender' lawmaker, had this to say:

Anytime someone has to check your ID and they see that the gender marker doesn’t match the appearance, then that opens up hostility, discrimination as possibilities, that instantly outs you. That instantly puts you on the spot.

Unfortunately, people do not have the right to go through life without being judged, questioned, or disagreed with, especially when their demands involve the attempted rewriting of biology.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Might Regret Promoting That ICE Tracker App After What Trump Just Said Jeff Charles
Yes, He's a Communist Guy Benson
Trump Has a New Message for Republicans in Final BBB Push Katie Pavlich
House Speaker Mike Johnson Just Made a Huge Promise on Big Beautiful Bill Jeff Charles
Trump's DOJ Just Started Stripping US Citizenship – Here's Who They are Targeting Jeff Charles
Here Are the Three Traitors Who Almost Wrecked the Reconciliation Package Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN Might Regret Promoting That ICE Tracker App After What Trump Just Said Jeff Charles
Advertisement