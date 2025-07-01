Iowa Draws the Line: No More Gender Identity in Civil Rights Law

Iowa has become the first state in America to remove "gender identities" from its civil rights code under a law that took effect Tuesday, according to the LA Times.

Advertisement

With this new law, 'transgender' and 'nonbinary' individuals in Iowa are no longer considered part of a protected class under state civil rights law. In plain terms: they’ve lost those legal protections. The law also defines gender strictly by biological sex, based on a person’s anatomy, not their self-identification. Another Iowa law taking effect Tuesday blocks Medicaid from covering so-called “gender-affirming” care, including hormone therapy.

In a video statement by Governor Kim Reynolds says, "It’s common sense to acknowledge the obvious biological differences between men and women. In fact, it’s necessary to secure genuine equal protection for women and girls." Supporters of the law, including Governor Reynolds, argue that this law is a necessary correction to years of ideological overreach by progressives. Recognizing the reality of biological sex in law, especially in areas like sports, prisons, and healthcare, is essential to maintaining fairness and protecting women’s rights.

Democrats, of course, are up in arms. Iowa State Representative. Aime Wichtendahl, Iowa's first 'openly transgender' lawmaker, had this to say:

Anytime someone has to check your ID and they see that the gender marker doesn’t match the appearance, then that opens up hostility, discrimination as possibilities, that instantly outs you. That instantly puts you on the spot.

Unfortunately, people do not have the right to go through life without being judged, questioned, or disagreed with, especially when their demands involve the attempted rewriting of biology.