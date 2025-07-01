Trump Has a New Message for Republicans in Final BBB Push
DeSantis Announces a New Role for the National Guard
House Speaker Mike Johnson Just Made a Huge Promise on Big Beautiful Bill
Trump Just Put NYC Socialist on Notice About Opposing ICE
Americans See a Threat to Democracy—and It’s Coming From Within
CNN Might Regret Promoting That ICE Tracker App After What Trump Just Said
White House to Honor B-2 Pilots Behind Iran Strike at 4th of July...
Steel Industry Cheers Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill
Iowa Draws the Line: No More Gender Identity in Civil Rights Law
Trump Hammers NYC’s Socialist Hopeful
More Goodies in Trump’s BBB: School Choice Provision From Ted Cruz
VIP
The Trump Administration Is Suing This Left-Wing City Over Its Immigration Policies
Lawsuit Filed Against Northern VA Private School Over Expulsion Following 'Anti-Semitic Ha...
SCOTUS Declines First Amendment Challenge From Massachusetts Teacher
Tipsheet

Newsom Rolls Back Enviromental Law, Miracle or Marketing?

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 01, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Governor Gavin Newsom of California looks like he is trying to set himself up for a presidential run. In a surprising move, Newsom has signed a law rolling back the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), according to the Wall Street Journal

Advertisement

CEQA was signed into law in 1970 by then-Governor Ronald Reagan and requires state and local agencies to review the environmental impact of projects, including public infrastructure, housing developments, and commercial construction. The law, over time, developed into a weapon, wielded by government agencies to significantly delay the projects for years at a time. Most notably, it is responsible in part for exacerbating the California housing affordability crisis.

“We have seen this abuse over and over and over again,” the governor said. “We have fallen prey to a strategy of delay. As a result of that, we have too much demand chasing too little supply. This is not complicated, it is Econ 101.”

Until now, the governor has been a stranger to the lessons of "Econ 101."

From 2013-2015, up to 25 percent of CEQA lawsuits were against private sector housing, and 19 percent were targeted at plans to increase housing development or improve infrastructure. In 2020, nearly 50,000 new units were subjected to CEQA lawsuits, nearly 50 percent of California's new housing production that year. The percentage has since gone down, although it still remains a dominant category of lawsuits under CEQA.  After this new rollback, it will drop to zero.

Recommended

CNN Might Regret Promoting That ICE Tracker App After What Trump Just Said Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Governor Newsom has stated that improving housing affordability is a chief goal of his governorship, and so far, he has failed miserably. The rollback of CEQA appears to be a small step in the right direction.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Might Regret Promoting That ICE Tracker App After What Trump Just Said Jeff Charles
Yes, He's a Communist Guy Benson
Trump Has a New Message for Republicans in Final BBB Push Katie Pavlich
House Speaker Mike Johnson Just Made a Huge Promise on Big Beautiful Bill Jeff Charles
Trump's DOJ Just Started Stripping US Citizenship – Here's Who They are Targeting Jeff Charles
Here Are the Three Traitors Who Almost Wrecked the Reconciliation Package Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN Might Regret Promoting That ICE Tracker App After What Trump Just Said Jeff Charles
Advertisement