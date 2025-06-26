And With That Development, the Senate GOP Should Fire the Dem Senate Parliamentarian
Top Dem Answered Questions About NYC's Lunatic Mayoral Candidate in Predictable Fashion
Wow: Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court Hands Dems a Major Defeat on Congressional Maps
CNN Hosts Busted for Lying As They Defend Their Fake News Reporting on...
Where's Ayatollah Khamenei?
They Strip-Searched, Shackled, and Detained This Grandmother – They Had the Wrong Suspect
Top Putin Ally Backs Off Claim That Russia Could Supply Iran With Nukes...
Republicans Just Found Their Perfect Democrat Boogeyman
Precision Over Panic: Never Underestimate American Lethality
Another Company Chooses to Invest Stateside
After Operation Rising Lion, Khamenei’s Regime Turns Its Guns Inward
Democrats Rush to Support LaMonica McIver As She Pleads 'Not Guilty'
VIP
A Democrat State Rep. Was Caught Shoplifting. Here's the Catch.
Michelle Obama Addresses Those Divorce Rumors Again
Tipsheet

China Plays Dirty in Rare-Earth Magnet Trade

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 26, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Despite President Trump’s much-publicized trade deal with China, Beijing continues to flex its dominance over rare-earth magnets, controlling 90 percent of the global supply, and American industries are starting to feel the pressure. 

Advertisement

Rare-earth magnets are critical components needed in devices from everyday smartphones and automobiles to America's F-35 stealth fighter. They are an integral part of the American technological industry. 

According to the Wall Street Journal, "Chinese authorities are dragging out approval of Western companies’ requests for the critical components, a situation that could reignite trade tensions between Washington and Beijing." Western companies are growing increasingly concerned about their access to Chinese rare-earth magnets, reporting that they are receiving just enough to keep production running, and with no clarity on future supplies. Companies aren’t just worried about future shortages; they’re already paying a premium. With export licenses delayed and unpredictable, many are resorting to costly methods of shipping to avoid production shutdowns. Some manufacturers are even exploring ways to redesign their products to use weaker or alternative magnets.

China continues to flex its control of the market by dragging out the license approval process. China’s Ministry of Commerce claimed that it has been expediting the review process of rare-earth export license applications and has approved “a certain number.” Furthermore, for companies to get their licenses approved, Chinese authorities are now demanding sensitive information from Western companies, including who’s buying their magnets and how those magnets are integrated into American tech. Beijing claims this is necessary to ensure the magnets aren't being used for American military technology. The companies that refuse to provide it are often denied their license. 

Recommended

And With That Development, the Senate GOP Should Fire the Dem Senate Parliamentarian Matt Vespa
Advertisement

While the trade deal brings some short-term stability, the deeper issue remains unresolved: China’s dominance over rare-earth magnets gives it powerful leverage in a high-tech world increasingly defined by supply chains. They hold the upper hand in this industry. Until the U.S. can secure alternative sources or build up its own capacity, American industries will remain more exposed to the whims of Beijing.

Tags:

CHINA DONALD TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY TARIFFS TRADE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And With That Development, the Senate GOP Should Fire the Dem Senate Parliamentarian Matt Vespa
CNN Hosts Busted for Lying As They Defend Their Fake News Reporting on Trump's Iran Strikes Matt Vespa
The Democrat Theater Kids Are Playing to an Empty House Kurt Schlichter
Pete Hegseth Dropped a Bunker Buster on the Fake News Media This Morning Matt Vespa
Iran's Supreme Leader Just Issued the Most Delusional Statement Ever Jeff Charles
Help New York City Kill Itself Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

And With That Development, the Senate GOP Should Fire the Dem Senate Parliamentarian Matt Vespa
Advertisement