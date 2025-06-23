BREAKING: Iran Strikes Back
Tipsheet

Surprise, Surprise: Progressives Side With Iran Over America

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 23, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed

Over the weekend, progressives hit a new moral low, taking to the streets to protest President Trump’s direct strike on Iran. Hundreds turned out in cities across the country, including New York, Boston, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, to voice their outrage not at the Iranian regime, but at the United States. Many were seen waving Iranian flags. Who thought Americans would come out in support of a brutal regime?

According to the New York Times, protesters were concerned about a multitude of issues that could come from the conflict. Some expressed concerns over spending money on a war rather than programs to improve the situation of Americans directly — a point that often ignores the complexity of how countries operate and assumes that money spent domestically will automatically improve Americans' lives. They also cited typical anti-war utopian views, claiming they did not want more murder and destruction in the Middle East, an outcome that is guaranteed without U.S. action against a possible Iranian nuclear weapon.

Some protesters cited worries about a possible U.S.-led regime change. An Iranian immigrant attending a demonstration in Chicago argued that regime change must come from the bottom up rather than be imposed by a foreign nation. While that may be true, he then claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump have impeded the ability of Iranians to form a democracy. An odd take, considering how destabilized the Ayatollah is. Now is probably one of the more opportune times for democracy to rise in Iran, as Trump suggested on TruthSocial late Sunday evening. 

Other protesters had more ridiculous reasons for turning out, chief amongst them was concern for Gazans who might go ignored amidst escalating tensions between Israel, Iran, and the U.S. No one mentioned the danger that would come from the leading state sponsor of terrorism building nuclear weapons; that would not benefit Gaza either. Rather, it would've empowered Iran to continue to fund Hamas and its reign over Gaza and encourage continued warfare with Israel. 

Democrat lawmakers have also unsurprisingly come out against the president's decision to launch a precision strike on Iran. They have voiced concerns from needing more money to spend on domestic issues like investing in American cities, education, and infrastructure, to concerns about World War III. Some lawmakers, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have even argued the president should be impeached for his actions.

It is an increasingly odd world when people begin to side with a great source of evil in the world. These protests and the opinions of our Congressional lawmakers, rather than reflecting a coherent foreign policy stance, show a great ignorance of how the world works. One we should find greatly concerning.

