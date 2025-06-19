Warren Thought She'd Get the Best of Hegseth. She Made Herself Look Like a Fool Instead.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing yesterday, decided to turn her time for questioning Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth into political theater.

Senator Warren asked several hypothetical questions that made it seem as though President Trump was willing to deploy the military in major cities like New York and Chicago as a dictator would do.

Sec. Hegseth vs unhinged Pocahontas



Pete swats down every piece of bullshit the self-proclaimed Indian throws at him, sometimes even with a sly grin on his face 😂 pic.twitter.com/FQHvcYQCKv — Patri0tsareinContr0l (@Patri0tContr0l) June 18, 2025

Secretary Hegseth refused to play her game. He quickly gave Senator Warren a recap of the facts on the ground. Hegseth reminded Warren that California Governor Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass refused to protect federal law enforcement agents, so the President was forced to do that himself. She then asked whether Secretary Hegseth would deploy troops to fifteen different U.S. cities, lacking any context whatsoever. He told Senator Warren that he doesn't accept her hypothetical.

She then asked if Secretary Hegseth would be concerned at a specific number of troops deployed to an American city. Hegseth, tired of the hypotheticals, began explaining to Senator Warren the importance of ensuring that illegal immigrants are deported.

Another win for the Trump administration.

Since Trump’s first presidency, the Left has eagerly painted him as a dictator overly willing to use force. They jumped at the chance again after ICE agents were attacked during a raid in Los Angeles last week, sparking protests and riots. With LAPD overwhelmed, the President deployed the California National Guard and 700 U.S. Marines to protect agents and federal buildings. Governor Gavin Newsom refused to help, opting instead to issue political attacks and tweet that everything was “under control.” He spent the rest of his time calling Trump a fascist, a tired routine most Americans have long since tuned out.