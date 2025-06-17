No, the Right Isn't Divided on Potential American-led Airstrikes on Iran
Does This Dem Senator Know His Stunt Against the DHS Just Imploded?
She Got a Permit to Raise Chickens—Now the City Wants to Fine Her...
Political Theater or Obstruction? NYC Democrat Candidate Detained After ICE Confrontation
ICE Agents Under Attack—and California Democrats Just Made It Worse
Fetterman: Israel Should’ve Taken Out Iran’s Supreme Leader—No Mercy
Trump Issues Warning to Iran's Supreme Leader
VIP
Democrat Believes Trump's ICE Deportations Is 'Impeachable' Offense
BREAKING: Kristi Noem Rushed to the Hospital
Russia Takes a Stand in Israel-Iran Conflict
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Calls Out False Reporting, UN for News of Attacks on...
VIP
Poll Shows Good News for Trump Fighting Antisemitism
Joy Behar Tried to Bait Arnold Schwarzenegger on the ICE Raids. His Answer...
Israeli Officials See War As Protecting US, Removing ‘Existential Threats’
Tipsheet

America First Means Crushing Terror: Trump Voters Stand Behind Israeli Offensive

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 17, 2025 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A new poll by Gray House found that 83 percent of President Trump's voting base supports the Israeli strikes against Iran, and 95 percent support the president backing Israel in its efforts. Many isolationist-leaning critics of the strikes on Iran have broken out in recent days, claiming the operation will escalate to a possible World War. They claim Russia or China will back Iran, and American troops might be deployed to Iran. No United States official has even hinted at the possibility, and Russia has provided no support other than phone calls and shrugged shoulders. Critics further accuse the president of abandoning his America First agenda, but the poll numbers from Gray House show a supermajority of the president's base is behind him.

Advertisement

Critics have cited Tulsi Gabbard's Congressional testimony regarding how close Iran was to a nuclear weapon. She claimed they were years off. President Trump disagreed and sided with Israeli intelligence, which claimed Iran was only months off. A majority of the President's base agrees. 74 percent of Trump's base is very concerned about Iran's uranium enrichment program, and about the same percentage said Tehran cannot be trusted to abide by a nuclear deal. 86 percent of Trump voters agree that the United States should provide "defensive weapons systems like missile defense to help Israel protect itself from Iranian attacks."

President Trump declared that it is in the United States' interest to prevent the Iranian Regime from creating a nuclear weapon. So far, the Israelis, with minimal help from America, have reigned unchallenged over Iranian skies, striking multiple nuclear facilities, decapitating Iran's military, and maintaining complete control of the conflict. As of now, Israel requires little assistance.


Vice President JD Vance also came out in support of the president, citing that he has remained consistent since the beginning in his foreign policy. President Trump gave the Iranians 60 days to make a deal, but they failed to deliver. America has been defined by empty threats for the last 4 years, and weak foreign policy for longer. It is time the world gets a renewed taste of American fury.

Recommended

Spain’s Eco-Fantasy Meets Reality — and Reality Wins Jon Sanders
Advertisement

President Trump has remained unwavering in his foreign policy convictions and now stands on the brink of delivering a historic blow to the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, while restoring global trust in America's resolve and strategic dominance. So far, the MAGA base has his back. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN ISRAEL JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Spain’s Eco-Fantasy Meets Reality — and Reality Wins Jon Sanders
Kash Patel Drops Bombshell Related to 2020 Election Leah Barkoukis
BREAKING: Kristi Noem Rushed to the Hospital Sarah Arnold
Does This Dem Senator Know His Stunt Against the DHS Just Imploded? Matt Vespa
Joy Behar Tried to Bait Arnold Schwarzenegger on the ICE Raids. His Answer Was Epic. Abigail Johnson
Russia Takes a Stand in Israel-Iran Conflict Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Spain’s Eco-Fantasy Meets Reality — and Reality Wins Jon Sanders
Advertisement