America First Means Crushing Terror: Trump Voters Stand Behind Israeli Offensive

A new poll by Gray House found that 83 percent of President Trump's voting base supports the Israeli strikes against Iran, and 95 percent support the president backing Israel in its efforts. Many isolationist-leaning critics of the strikes on Iran have broken out in recent days, claiming the operation will escalate to a possible World War. They claim Russia or China will back Iran, and American troops might be deployed to Iran. No United States official has even hinted at the possibility, and Russia has provided no support other than phone calls and shrugged shoulders. Critics further accuse the president of abandoning his America First agenda, but the poll numbers from Gray House show a supermajority of the president's base is behind him.

Critics have cited Tulsi Gabbard's Congressional testimony regarding how close Iran was to a nuclear weapon. She claimed they were years off. President Trump disagreed and sided with Israeli intelligence, which claimed Iran was only months off. A majority of the President's base agrees. 74 percent of Trump's base is very concerned about Iran's uranium enrichment program, and about the same percentage said Tehran cannot be trusted to abide by a nuclear deal. 86 percent of Trump voters agree that the United States should provide "defensive weapons systems like missile defense to help Israel protect itself from Iranian attacks."

President Trump declared that it is in the United States' interest to prevent the Iranian Regime from creating a nuclear weapon. So far, the Israelis, with minimal help from America, have reigned unchallenged over Iranian skies, striking multiple nuclear facilities, decapitating Iran's military, and maintaining complete control of the conflict. As of now, Israel requires little assistance.

Vice President JD Vance also came out in support of the president, citing that he has remained consistent since the beginning in his foreign policy. President Trump gave the Iranians 60 days to make a deal, but they failed to deliver. America has been defined by empty threats for the last 4 years, and weak foreign policy for longer. It is time the world gets a renewed taste of American fury.

Look, I'm seeing this from the inside, and am admittedly biased towards our president (and my friend), but there's a lot of crazy stuff on social media, so I wanted to address some things directly on the Iran issue:



First, POTUS has been amazingly consistent, over 10 years, that… — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 17, 2025

President Trump has remained unwavering in his foreign policy convictions and now stands on the brink of delivering a historic blow to the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, while restoring global trust in America's resolve and strategic dominance. So far, the MAGA base has his back.