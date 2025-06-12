'Oh No, Not Work!' Progressives Mock the Very People They Claim to Fight For

Liberals love to protest and riot to get their messages and outrage out to the world. Unfortunately, they are willing to trample over the very people they claim to fight for and their livelihoods to do so. Los Angeles businesses have been struggling since the riots began, according to The Wall Street Journal, and not one Democratic politician has bothered to pay much mind to it in their remarks since last Friday.

Johnny Wong, a Vietnamese American whose family immigrated to the United States and has owned a floral shop since 1990, gave up trying to paint over graffiti Wednesday morning. He told The Wall Street Journal that his revenue is down 80% in the last couple of days, the riots have decreased foot traffic by his business, and the curfew has forced him to close his shop early.

Over two dozen businesses, from large corporate chains like Apple and Adidas to small family/immigrant-owned businesses like Wong's, have been victims of looting since the riots in Los Angeles began. The curfew, while helping to prevent violence and rioting at night, has also forced restaurants to cut their dinner hours short and forced theaters to cancel shows.

Mayor of LA Karen Bass has maintained that the riots and protests have only affected a small area of the city, as though this point alone defends her actions. This is true, but misleading.

"Downtown accounts for only 1.4% of L.A.’s geographic area, but 21% of its jobs and 29% of wages, according to the DTLA Alliance, a coalition of property owners," reports The Wall Street Journal. So even though the riots have affected a tiny area, it makes up a 5th of L.A.'s jobs. That means 21% of all Angelenos are risking adverse effects to their livelihood. California officials have spent more time condemning President Trump than ensuring their constituents remain safe and productive.

This reflects a broader lack of care for people just trying to live their lives, rampant across the now nationwide protests and riots. There is even a now-viral clip from Twitter of a man in New York mocking a woman trying to get to work but unable to due to protests blocking the road. When she told the protesters she had to get to her job, the man laughed and said "oh no, not work" as though holding a job and contributing to society was somehow laughable or insignificant. Only to a progressive would it be.