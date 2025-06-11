About That US Army Soldier Who Was Caught Defecting to Pro-Riot Leftists...
If the Protesters Speak, It Would Be Disaster for the Left

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 11, 2025 4:00 PM
Screenshot via Fox News

Last night marked the 5th day of riots in Los Angeles, allegedly against recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arresting and deporting illegal immigrants in the area. But so far, the media have only criticized President Trump and ICE. They have come up with their own theories, their own grievances, and as usual, pushed their narrative against the President and one of his most popular policies. Do you know who might have a better idea of why there are protests and riots? Maybe the protesters and rioters!

Greg Gutfeld pointed to this exact issue yesterday, arguing that the media knows they will make 'better' arguments than the protesters, and they would like to keep it that way. He said, "They know the protesters are the worst spokesmen for the protest." 

An extensive street interview by an independent journalist and YouTuber, Nick Shirley, exposed what many of the protesters think, and their reasoning is worse than what Democrat officials and legacy media are saying. Many of the protesters are fighting because California is on "stolen land," and therefore, ICE can't deport those here illegally, because we are all here illegally. Huh? Some others don't even know why they are participating, and just came out to show support. Many others, as seen in footage spreading across the internet, are participating in case an opportunity to get away with looting arises.

Their cause is far less noble and far more simplistic than Democrats have portrayed it. If the media let the protesters and rioters articulate their cause, it would be a lot more difficult to prevent the Left from imploding.

