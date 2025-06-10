Protests ‘Dialing Down'? Looting Tells a Different Story in LA.

Monday night marked the fourth consecutive night of anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles, Califonria. According to U.S. Northern Command, 1,700 California National Guard troops have already been deployed to the city, and an additional 700 Marines are currently en route to assist both the National Guard and local law enforcement. Governor Gavin Newsom has claimed that President Trump has ordered another 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: Another 2,000 National Guard troops are being deployed to LA as tensions continue to rise, according to CA Governor Newsom. pic.twitter.com/OkeZ4TwaS2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 10, 2025

News outlets like the LA Times have been reporting that the 'protests' have begun to dial down as of Monday night.

Monday’s protests were calmer than Sunday’s. By midnight, ongoing immigration protests in downtown L.A. and Santa Ana had largely dispersed. Officers used less-lethal munitions and tear gas as they clashed with a few dozen people who remained in downtown Los Angeles. Earlier in the day, a crowd several hundred strong had rallied in front of the federal building.

However, videos across the internet seem to show a different story. Multiple videos of looting emerged from the weekend and Monday night, where rioters were seen robbing an Apple Store:

Apple store in downtown LA being looted tonight pic.twitter.com/3k5i7wKiSG — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 10, 2025

BREAKING 🚨 Police Officers just tackled multiple people looting a store in Los Angeles. FINALLY 🔥



This is EXACTLY what I voted for



pic.twitter.com/Q6W5UNNDuK — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) June 10, 2025

A jewelry store:

🚨 HEARTBREAKING: LA family-owned jewelry store owner, with tears in his eyes, after looters destroyed his family business:



"Very bad... Why they come here?... I'm not a big guy. I'm not a big fish." pic.twitter.com/KuokCar794 — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) June 10, 2025

A CVS Pharmacy:

CVS looted in downtown LA pic.twitter.com/JiX4ku0VZq — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 10, 2025

An Adidas store:

They're protesting ICE by looting Adidas pic.twitter.com/vjViwA9cmD — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 10, 2025

A Little Tokyo Sushi shop:

The Ootoro Little Tokyo Sushi shop was looted by rioters in Los Angeles. They broke in, carried out the cash box, removed the money, and discarded the empty box in the street. pic.twitter.com/SUgaIVGBt0 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 10, 2025

A shoe store:

🚨 #BREAKING: Multiple businesses are now being LOOTED in Downtown Los Angeles, including the Jordan Flagship Store



So rioters are now stealing SHOES in the name of “social justice.”



Beyond pathetic. pic.twitter.com/tkrtfnMvXL — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 9, 2025

And a local convenience store:

Peaceful Protestors are looting the local convenience stores to show their support of illegal criminal migrants! 👀



Gavin Newsome has everything under control! pic.twitter.com/5WPZf4jFhG — James Pleickhardt (@JamesPleickhar2) June 9, 2025

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom, along with a number of Democrats, have maintained that these riots are mostly peaceful and claim that any unrest is the fault of President Donald Trump. Mayor Bass said on Tuesday, "This is a problem that started on Friday morning when the [ICE] raids happened."

Stop the raids.



There is a real fear in Los Angeles right now. Parents, workers, grandparents, young people scared to go about their daily lives.



We are a city of immigrants.



Washington is attacking our people, our neighborhoods and our economy. pic.twitter.com/dBHaHC7Yzz — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) June 10, 2025

Governor Newsom similarly said, "We didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved." How did enforcing the law become the problem? How can the governor defend those who break the law while vilifying those who uphold it?

Do YOUR job.



We didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved.



Rescind the order. Return control to California. https://t.co/EUJ9GpK9Ms — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 9, 2025

Gavin Newsom insists President Trump’s move to federalize the California National Guard is illegal because the president didn’t coordinate with him. The governor should be reminded of Little Rock Nine, where President Eisenhower federalized the National Guard to enforce the Supreme Court's desegregation ruling as 9 African American children attempted to go to a segregated school. Believe it or not, Gavin Newsom, this was against the wishes of the sitting Governor to ensure federal law was enforced.