Tipsheet

Salvadoran Immigrants Thank America the Right Way

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 09, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Jae Hong

Local citizens have begun to step up and assist law enforcement in Los Angeles. Footage surfaced of a local Salvadorian restaurant, by the name of La Cieba, helping sheriff's deputies in Compton. They were seen fanning the deputies, as well as helping to flush their eyes out, likely due to reactions from tear gas. Shortly after, the officers put their gas masks back on and went back out into the streets to help try and contain the ongoing riots. 

According to the X post, the business is owned by legal El Salvadorian immigrants who simply want to give back to the United States. The owner of the restaurant, Elizabeth, in an interview said:

I just like to work and show my people that you can move forward with effort and work. I want to represent that we live in a country that has given us many opportunities, and it is a way of saying, thank you for allowing us to be here.

This is exactly the kind of immigrant story America should celebrate: individuals who work hard, follow the law, and give back to their communities. The United States is a nation built by those who contribute, not those who cross our borders illegally, only to break more laws once here. At a time when legal citizens in Los Angeles are throwing fireworks at law enforcement, committing arson, and destroying private property, it’s immigrants like Elizabeth who are reminding us what civic responsibility looks like.

