A Lesson From the Rooftop Koreans of 1992

This past weekend wasn’t the first time Los Angeles has experienced large-scale riots, chaos, and violence. The city has seen multiple major episodes of civil unrest in recent history. In 2020, protests and riots erupted following the death of George Floyd, and in 1992, widespread violence broke out after the brutal beating of Rodney King by four police officers.

In April of 1992, following the acquittal of the 4 officers accused of excessive force against Rodney King, LA erupted into chaos. While the protests started peacefully, they very quickly turned into riots. People began to loot liquor stores and other businesses, going so far as to assault the business owners. When LAPD was sent to respond, there was little they could do. Crowds gathered around the officers, they grew even more hostile and restless, and the looting and violence became widespread. Businesses were ransacked and set on fire, and bystanders, alongside first responders, were injured by rioters, as LAPD struggled to regain control.

As the unrest spread throughout the city, the rioting quickly approached Koreatown, which was mainly comprised of first-generation Korean immigrants who were attempting to succeed in living the American Dream. Amid the chaos of the Rodney King riots, a powerful yet overlooked story emerged, one of private citizens stepping up to defend their property when law enforcement were unable to: The story of the rooftop Koreans.

As the rioters approached a Korean business, the business owner, Richard Park, and one of his employees, who was operating a local gun store, David Joo, took up arms to defend their livelihood. Richard Park and Joo were standing outside Park's shop when rioters decided to open fire. But when the two men returned fire, the rioters quickly fled in fear for their lives. Law enforcement at the time were unable to respond to calls for help, as they had been spread too thinly across the city.

The word spread quickly through Koreatown of the success Park and Joo had in defending themselves, and more Koreans decided to take up arms.

Koreans called in to a local radio station, Radio Korea, and pleaded with their listeners to join their armed response to the rioting and looting. Its listeners quickly took up arms, and what followed was dozens of Korean-Americans standing outside of their businesses and on their rooftops, ready to defend their property and livelihood.

Radio Korea became a make-shift command center, warning of the whereabouts of rioters, where they were headed, and ensuring shop owners could call out for help, and receive support from other listeners. President of the Korean Veterans Association, Inha Cho, called into Radio Korea and called on all Korean Marine Corps veterans to take up arms and defend Koreatown from the looting as well. Fifteen men responded and became the impromptu response force for Koreans and businesses in the area. Firefights ensued over Koreatown, and many of them were televised.

Many of the shots fired by the rooftop Koreans were blanks or warning shots, but their methods worked, scattering looters and rioters, and ensuring the safety of the locals and Korean-owned businesses. The Koreans defended themselves for 4 days and successfully drove the mobs from Koreatown. That same day, thousands of U.S. Marines and National Guard arrived, patrolling the streets and finally putting an end to the riots.

Of almost $1 billion in damages sustained by the city of Los Angeles, $400 million occurred in Koreatown alone. That number would have been greater if not for the bravery of the rooftop Koreans.

This story highlights the integral importance of the Second Amendment combined with the strength of private citizens working together in the face of government failure, an important reminder in the wake of the Los Angeles riots this weekend. When government and law enforcement fail or are unable to act, the heroics of private citizens can be the difference between safety and chaos. The story of the rooftop Koreans is one of citizens defending one another, working together, and standing their ground. Their example is as relevant now as it was in 1992. It’s a testament to the resilience of citizens abandoned in their hour of need. It is often ordinary people who can rise to the occasion, defend themselves, their communities, and their livelihoods.

Their legacy has not been forgotten.

