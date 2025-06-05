University Told Jewish Students to Stay Quiet. Now the Feds Are Involved.

The United States Department of Education has opened investigations into California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, for ignoring anti-Semitic behavior on its campus, according to Campus Reform. The lawsuit was brought against the university after complaints were lodged by two non-profit organizations, Jewish on Campus and The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law.

Advertisement

🚨 The @usedgov has launched a Title VI investigation into @humboldtcalpoly over allegations of anti-Semitism. Jewish students allege being called "baby killer," having red paint thrown on them, and being told to hide their identity. Read more in @JNS_org: https://t.co/wae4hOGKl2 — The Brandeis Center (@brandeiscenter) May 28, 2025

The initial complaint, made on March 6th, said that six Jewish students were subject to physical and verbal abuse, and they were barred and forced out of specific areas on campus. It further stated that pro-Palestinian activists put fake blood on Jewish students, yelled anti-Jewish slurs at them, and put up anti-Semitic graffiti.

Rather than punish the rioting students, the administration, according to the complaint, encouraged Jewish students to hide their identity to avoid any confrontation with the on-campus pro-Hamas activists.

Cal Poly Humboldt made national headlines in April of 2024, when pro-Hamas protestors took over an administrative building, barricaded themselves inside, and fought against initial waves of police meant to remove them from the building. According to the New York Times, the rioters "painted graffiti messages like 'Time 2 Free Gaza,' 'Pigs Not Allowed,' and 'Land Back,' according to a video posted by the local news site Redheaded Blackbelt." The campus was shut down, and classes were canceled until law enforcement was able to regain control of the situation.

The Trump administration has acted against American universities that have supported pro-Hamas protesters, looking to revoke federal funding, challenge their accreditation, and has looked into revoking student visas as well as threatening to deport foreign students who were involved in the protests.