Fiscal Hawks Push Back on Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) is voicing concerns about President Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" due to its inability to rein in deficit spending, according to the Wall Street Journal. He, along with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) are signaling opposition in the Senate. With only a 3-seat majority, it spells trouble for the president's goal of signing the bill into law by July 4th.

Fellow Republicans, America heard us loud and clear:



WE HAVE A SPENDING PROBLEM



So, are we willing to fix it? — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) April 1, 2025

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) recognizes the concerns of Sen. Johnson, but argued that hindering the progress of the bill will only make matters worse, especially if the president's 2017 tax cuts are not extended. He argued that fiscal Republicans need to be appreciative of what the bill achieves in a political environment unfriendly to fiscal responsibility and ensure its passing. After all, the "Big Beautiful Bill" does more than any bill the Democrats would propose. They would guarantee tax increases and more extreme deficit spending, both of which would hinder America's economic growth.

The passage of the "Big Beautiful Bill" is necessary for President Trump to fulfill his campaign promises, including cementing his 2017 tax cuts, a policy ensuring no tax on tips, a child tax credit, and promising to save $1.6 trillion over 10 years. These components are popular among all Congressional Republicans and Americans in general. The bill needs to be passed as a matter of political expediency, rather than political principle, in order to ensure the continued growth of the American economy, a feat Trump was known for in his first term, and one he was elected to continue.

While a great majority of Republicans stand behind many of the bill's provisions, the warning from some Republicans that more needs to be done to reduce our national debt needs to be heeded as well. While everyone should acknowledge that we have a spending problem — as Sen. Johnson notes — and that serious consequences will arise if we do not begin to take real steps to solve it, sabotaging a bill that starts us in the right direction is not an ideal way to start.