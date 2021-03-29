Dr. Birx Makes Stunning Claims About Coronavirus Task Force

Dr. Deborah Birx recently told CNN that the White House coronavirus task force under President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence took a few wrong turns and could have saved hundreds of thousands more lives had they gone in a better direction.

In a CNN special report called, "The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out," Dr. Birx claims that she was "marginalized every day."

Dr. Deborah Birx said of her time in the WH: “I was marginalized everyday.” She also told me all the deaths over the first 100,000 could have been mitigated/prevented. That was a gut punch. #COVIDWAR — Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) March 29, 2021

Birx went on to identify the "biggest mistake made by the task force," being "the lack of consistent messaging."

Dr. Birx told me that “the Federal government did not provide consistent messaging to the American people.” And, she acknowledges her own role in that. This could be, above all others, “the biggest mistake made.” #COVIDWAR — Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) March 29, 2021

Gupta tweeted that he considered Birx to be the most "introspective and reflective" of all the doctors he interviewed on the pandemic. She also revealed the tension between her and Trump after a CNN interview in which she warned that the pandemic is widespread and that we're not as protected as we think we are.