CNN

Dr. Birx Makes Stunning Claims About Coronavirus Task Force

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Mar 29, 2021 5:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Dr. Birx Makes Stunning Claims About Coronavirus Task Force

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Dr. Deborah Birx recently told CNN that the White House coronavirus task force under President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence took a few wrong turns and could have saved hundreds of thousands more lives had they gone in a better direction.

In a CNN special report called, "The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out," Dr. Birx claims that she was "marginalized every day." 

Birx went on to identify the "biggest mistake made by the task force," being "the lack of consistent messaging."

Gupta tweeted that he considered Birx to be the most "introspective and reflective" of all the doctors he interviewed on the pandemic. She also revealed the tension between her and Trump after a CNN interview in which she warned that the pandemic is widespread and that we're not as protected as we think we are.

"It was a CNN report in August that got horrible pushback," she explained. "That was a very difficult time, because everybody in the White House was upset with that interview and the clarity that I brought about the epidemic. I got called by the president. It was very uncomfortable, very direct and very difficult to hear."

Birx also claimed that people "inside" were cheering for her to make a "misstep."

In the same special, Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted having to "directly contradict" President Trump on COVID-19.

Drs. Birx and Fauci were once both heroes of all Americans. But once they started turning on President Trump, moving the goalposts, and breaking COVID rules, Americans quickly lost their admiration for the health experts.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Tech CEO Sounds the Alarm on What Vaccine Passports Really Mean
Katie Pavlich
Sorry, Fauci, Johns Hopkins Doctor Declares We're Close to Herd Immunity
Matt Vespa
The COVID Vaccine Passports Embodies Everything We Fear About Government Power
Matt Vespa
Chris Wallace Challenges Jen Psaki Over the 'Racist' Filibuster
VIP
Cortney O'Brien
In DC, There's a Rather Peculiar Euphemism for Carjackings Nowadays
Matt Vespa
Biden Lectures States to Stop Reopening, Bring Back Mask Mandates
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular