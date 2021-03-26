Mitt Romney

This Year's Profile in Courage Recipient Will Anger Conservatives

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Mar 26, 2021 12:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
This Year's Profile in Courage Recipient Will Anger Conservatives

Source: AP Photo/Steven Senne

Conservatives won't like this one. This year's John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage award is going to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), for the very reason conservatives don't like him: His "historic" vote to convict President Trump in his first impeachment trial, regarding his phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky. That's in addition to Romney's "consistent and courageous defense of democracy," the JFK Library Foundation explained.

"I think his courage is an example for all of us," former Ambassador Caroline Kennedy said on the "TODAY" show on Friday.

"He was willing to risk his career and his popularity within his own party to do what's right for our country and to follow his conscience and Constitution and his impeachment votes," she explained.

"I'm very appreciative of the honor, but also humbled by it," Romney reacted.

But what the foundation sees as courage, conservatives considered cowardice. Sen. Romney was already making enemies in his party, but his vote to convict 45 really put them over the edge.

But progressive social media users weren't impressed either, many wondering why Romney was getting the trophy for just "doing his job" or doing the "bare minimum."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden: The Filibuster is a Jim Crow Relic, and GOP 'Voter Suppression' Laws Are Worse Than Jim Crow
Guy Benson
Pelosi’s Wild Declaration Regarding the Iowa House Seat Democrats Tried to Steal
Matt Vespa
Former CDC Director, Now Free to Share Opinion, Reveals Where He Believes COVID Originated
Cortney O'Brien
Senator Collins: I Toured the Border. Cartel Members Taunted Us.
Katie Pavlich

Biden Suffered His Worst Senior Moment During Yesterday's Presser. Are We Going to Let That Slide?
Matt Vespa
Elizabeth Warren Peddles Election Conspiracy Theory After Georgia Governor Signs Voting Reform Bill
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular