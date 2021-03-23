Rep. Chip Roy: The DHS Secretary 'Is Lying' to You

During a recent midnight interview with Breitbart down in Laredo, Texas, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) saw three people trying to enter the U.S. illegally. That was after he had talked to an agent who just witnessed "a bunch of narcotics being brought in across the river" into a storage facility. The agent couldn’t get there because he was the only agent within a 3-mile sector. All the rest of the Laredo Border Patrol, Roy explained, was sent down to McAllen to monitor the overwhelmed facilities where hundreds of unaccompanied minors are currently being held.

“It is far worse than people understand; our Border Patrol agents are overwhelmed,” Roy said on the Newsmax show, "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"While the DHS secretary is lying to the American people saying the border is secure, what they're doing is they're literally catching and releasing people," Roy said of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has also refused to call it a "crisis," except for when she admitted it on accident at a recent press briefing. As former Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf noted, thanks to President Biden's decision to reverse President Trump's immigration policies, the CBP apprehended more than 100,000 people trying to illegally enter the United States along the southwest border in February alone. He predicted it'd be much higher by the end of March.

"They’re literally letting thousands of people come into the United States irrespective of whether they’ve got COVID," Roy continued. "I was down in Carrizo Springs last Monday. And there are literally dozens of kids in that facility that have COVID. I know, I was there, and I saw, and they’re being completely disingenuous. They’re lying to the American People. The DHS Secretary should be ashamed of himself."

Recent photos published by Axios revealed the crowded conditions in facilities because of the overwhelming amount of unaccompanied minors that clearly violated social distancing rules.

