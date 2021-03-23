The One Devastating Biden Border Policy Former Acting DHS Secretary Says He's 'Never Heard' Of

Former Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf sounded off on the crisis at the border, the likes of which he said we "haven't seen in decades."

The numbers are surging, he told Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo. In November 2020, under the Trump administration, they had about 800 illegal immigrants in custody. Now, Wolf regretted, 10,000 people are in Customs and Border Patrol custody. In February, they had over 100,000 illegal apprehensions. That number "will be much north of 100,000" at the end of March, he predicted.

Wolf was adamant that Biden's policies are exacerbating the problem, reversing his predecessor's Remain in Mexico policy, and having Border Patrol release families without court dates.

"I have never heard of that...It tells you we not only have open borders, we now have a lawless border...There's nothing there that disincentivizes them," Wolf said.

Trump's policies allowed authorities to remove individuals back to their home countries, Wolf explained. If the Biden administration knew they were going to reverse that, why not have temporary facilities built?

"I think they were overwhelmed and didn't have a plan in place," Wolf mused.

Reporters have been obstructed from touring border facilities. But new photos provided by Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) revealed some of the dire conditions. As you can see, unaccompanied children are packed together without proper social distancing.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has only admitted that it's a "crisis" once - and it was on accident.

“I’m sure you’re not suggesting that we have children right next to each other in ways that are not COVID safe, are you?” Psaki said defensively in February.