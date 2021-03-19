Rep. Crenshaw Rips MSNBC Host as 'Fake, Partisan Journalist' After His Border Take

What's occurring right now on the U.S.-Mexico border is a crisis. Just ask Townhall's own Julio Rosas, who's been on the ground documenting the influx of illegal immigrants casually moseying into the States. Authorities are handling reportedly hundreds of unaccompanied children a day to the point that former border facilities have been forced to reopen to house them. Many observers blame President Biden for the overwhelming migration after he reversed several of President Trump's immigration policies and proposed amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants.

The proof is in the numbers. In February, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended 100,441 people trying to illegally enter the United States, marking a 28 percent increase from January.

Instead of blaming the Biden White House for the crisis, we have MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan accusing conservatives like Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) of promoting inhumane policies that "tear" these children from their parents.

"Your solution was tearing very young children from their parents’ arms and detaining them indefinitely in horrific conditions - something described as ‘torture’ by Physicians for Human Rights," Hasan tweeted at Crenshaw on Thursday after Crenshaw noted that Trump's policies had been working.

Crenshaw didn't miss a beat, tearing into the MSNBC host as a "fake, partisan 'journalist'" and a "hack." He cited specific policies that he said had been doing the trick, such as the Remain in Mexico policy, which sent migrants seeking asylum back to Mexico as they awaited their court cases.

No, you fake partisan “journalist.”



The solution was Remain in Mexico and Asylum Cooperation Agreements with the northern triangle countries.



But hey, keep pushing to bankroll cartels and human smugglers. So much compassion!



Hack. https://t.co/x9Hfale5ot — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 19, 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki admitted on Thursday that we have a crisis on our hands at the border. But it sure sounded like it was an accident.