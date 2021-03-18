China

'We Had the Same Briefing:' McCarthy Challenges Speaker Pelosi Over Rep. Swalwell

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Mar 18, 2021 3:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA) introduced a privileged resolution to remove Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from the Intelligence Committee on Thursday. A few months ago we learned that Swalwell had been linked to an alleged Chinese spy named Fang Fang. Since the revelation, Republicans have been demanding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remove him from the Intelligence Committee because his presence could very well jeopardize national security.

As stated in McCarthy's resolution, FBI Director Christopher Wray has warned that "Beijing is engaged in a highly sophisticated malign foreign influence campaign that involves subversive, undeclared, criminal, or coercive attempts to sway our government's policies, distort our country's public discourse, and undermine confidence in our democratic processes and values."

Fang helped fundraise for Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign, according to a Bay Area political operative and a current U.S. intelligence official.

"Swalwell engaged in a years-long relationship with a suspected Chinese spy, and his conduct makes clear he has no place serving on the committee in charge of America's top secrets," McCarthy said on Thursday as he introduced his resolution.

"This isn't about politics," McCarthy added in an accompanying press conference. He and Pelosi were both briefed on Swalwell's controversial relationship. And yet, Pelosi reappointed Swalwell to the committee last week.

"If you cannot get a security clearance in the private sector, you should not be appointed to the Intel Committee," McCarthy said. But Swalwell is able "to learn all the secrets of America." 

"She's got 200 other members who can serve on that committee," the GOP leader observed in frustration.

Most Popular