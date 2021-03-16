New York

Janice Dean Reveals How She Was Treated by 'The View'

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Mar 16, 2021 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Janice Dean Reveals How She Was Treated by 'The View'

Source: Lou Rocco/ABC via AP

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean was not going to air her grievances about ABC's "The View," but hearing the female talk show hosts continue to praise New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo finally convinced her to get candid. It made her "sick" that the women said they'd rather have Cuomo than a Republican governor in office, so she revealed that the show has been stonewalling her for quite some time. Harper Collins had been trying to get her on the show to talk about her new book, "Make Your Own Sunshine: Inspiring Stories of People Who Find Light in Dark Times."

Seven women have come forward to accuse Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. In addition, he has been condemned for a mandate that forced COVID patients back into nursing homes. His administration withheld the fact that nearly 15,000 individuals died in those homes, including Dean's own in-laws. She's been trying to find answers ever since. 

And yet, Dean noted on Twitter, co-host Sunny Hostin "can go on every day and bash other governors (calling the governor of Florida "Death-santis) instead of calling out Cuomo for ordering over 9,000 COVID patients into nursing homes, covering up their deaths and oh, sexually harassing at least 7 women."

Last month, Hostin claimed that “Florida is going to kill all of us” because of DeSantis's lax COVID rules. But now even Florida Democrats are admitting that the governor may have been on to something.

Dean makes an exception to give credit to "The View" co-host Meghan McCain, who has been the only one at the Hot Topics table to expose Cuomo's misdeeds. She's demanded the Cuomo brothers offer Dean an apology. 

Why would Dean want to go on "The View" in the first place? She offers an answer.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden Border Czar Admits: The Cartels Adapt Faster Than We Do
Katie Pavlich
Florida Democrats Wonder: Did Ron DeSantis Actually Get COVID Right?
Guy Benson

GOP Senator Sounds Off After Biden Threatens to Reimpose Lockdowns As States Start Lifting COVID Restrictions
Cortney O'Brien
Three Reasons the Recall Against Gavin Newsom Is Going Well
Katie Pavlich
Thom Tillis Reintroduces Legislation to Classify Deliberate Assault of Police Officers as a Federal Crime
Reagan McCarthy

Paralyzed by Fear? Johns Hopkins Doctor Notices Something Peculiar About the COVID Vaccine Guidelines
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular