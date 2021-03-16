Janice Dean Reveals How She Was Treated by 'The View'

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean was not going to air her grievances about ABC's "The View," but hearing the female talk show hosts continue to praise New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo finally convinced her to get candid. It made her "sick" that the women said they'd rather have Cuomo than a Republican governor in office, so she revealed that the show has been stonewalling her for quite some time. Harper Collins had been trying to get her on the show to talk about her new book, "Make Your Own Sunshine: Inspiring Stories of People Who Find Light in Dark Times."

My publicist asked the @TheView several times if I could come on (to promote my book) but also as someone that could talk about @NYGovCuomo and what I've been doing for 10 months to raise awareness and accountability for my husband's parents' deaths. Guess what they said? — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 16, 2021

Seven women have come forward to accuse Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. In addition, he has been condemned for a mandate that forced COVID patients back into nursing homes. His administration withheld the fact that nearly 15,000 individuals died in those homes, including Dean's own in-laws. She's been trying to find answers ever since.

And yet, Dean noted on Twitter, co-host Sunny Hostin "can go on every day and bash other governors (calling the governor of Florida "Death-santis) instead of calling out Cuomo for ordering over 9,000 COVID patients into nursing homes, covering up their deaths and oh, sexually harassing at least 7 women."

Last month, Hostin claimed that “Florida is going to kill all of us” because of DeSantis's lax COVID rules. But now even Florida Democrats are admitting that the governor may have been on to something.

Dean makes an exception to give credit to "The View" co-host Meghan McCain, who has been the only one at the Hot Topics table to expose Cuomo's misdeeds. She's demanded the Cuomo brothers offer Dean an apology.

You and your ghoul of a brother were doing comedy shows with giant q tips and joking about his sex life while covering the number of nursing home deaths in nyc. Why doesn’t your brother finally apologize to @JaniceDean and the other family members he helped to kill? https://t.co/72V6ZzFThE — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 22, 2021

Why would Dean want to go on "The View" in the first place? She offers an answer.