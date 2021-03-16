coronavirus

GOP Senator Sounds Off After Biden Threatens to Reimpose Lockdowns As States Start Lifting COVID Restrictions

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Mar 16, 2021 9:30 AM
Source: Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP

President Biden thinks he knows Florida better than their governor, Ron DeSantis. After all, the president recently threatened to reimpose lockdowns across the country.

"If we don’t stay vigilant and the conditions change, then we may have to reinstate restrictions to get back on track," Biden said. "And, please, we don’t want to do that again."

But the governor says that's not happening.

"To even contemplate doing any type of lockdown, honestly it's insane, and so that's not gonna happen in the state of Florida," DeSantis said at a press conference on Monday. "We're gonna continue doing what works, but under no circumstances would we entertain anything of the sort."

On "The Evening Edit" on Fox Business Monday night, Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) said he is "perplexed" by the president's "lockdown mindset" that is doing our economy no favors.

"I am perplexed by this administration's desire to keep this pandemic going," Cramer said. "We spent the last year plus trying to get rid of the pandemic. These guys seem to be elongating it. They want to spread their misery."

He mused that Biden was putting too much stake in what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Dr. Anthony Fauci tell him.

Cramer was confident that Gov. DeSantis knows far better than anyone in Washington whether Florida is ready to be open. That goes for the other 49 sovereign states too.

"I hope people get on airplanes and go to Florida," Cramer said. "I know I'm going to."

Most Popular