Sixth Woman Comes Forward to Accuse Gov. Cuomo of Sexual Misconduct

Update: Gov. Cuomo said at a Tuesday press conference that he was unaware of the sixth allegation recently published in the Times Union. The editor pushed back.

This comes from the editor of the @timesunion, casting doubt on @NYGovCuomo's assertion that he didn't know about the allegation outlined in a Times Union report which posted earlier today. https://t.co/QtSnRrnAvB — Jesse McKinley (@jessemckinley) March 9, 2021

A female employee in the Executive Chamber alleged that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) "inappropriately touched her late last year during an encounter at the governor's mansion, where she had been summoned to do work," the Times Union reports. Like the five women before her who have accused the governor of misconduct, her allegation is "going promptly to the investigators appointed by the attorney general," Beth Garvey, acting counsel to the governor, said.

NEW from @timesunion



"A sixth woman has come forward and leveled allegations of sexual harassment or inappropriate conduct against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, telling a supervisor in the Executive Chamber recently that the governor inappropriately touched her..." https://t.co/rFEOtZZEBg — Jesse McKinley (@jessemckinley) March 9, 2021

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) responded by reiterating her belief that Cuomo is a "criminal sexual predator."

This is the behavior of a pervasive criminal sexual predator who uses his position of immense power to prey on vulnerable victims.



Lindsey Boylan, the former state employee who became the first woman to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment, detailed some of his apparent indiscretions in a lengthy piece for Medium. In it, she alleges that the governor kissed her without permission, and asked her to play "strip poker."

In his first public comments on the matter, Gov. Cuomo apologized for making anyone feel "uncomfortable," insisting that that was not his intent. When reporters asked him to respond to photographs of him grabbing and kissing women's faces, he shrugged it off and said that's his "customary way of greeting." He urged New Yorkers to "wait for the facts" in Attorney General Letitia James's investigation before forming an opinion.

This is one of two scandals Cuomo is fielding at the moment. An investigation has also been opened into how and why so many seniors died from COVID in nursing homes the past year. A bipartisan group of legislators believe his March 25 mandate forcing recovering COVID patients back in those facilities may have something to do with it. Gov. Cuomo has rebuffed lawmakers' demands that he resign on both accounts.