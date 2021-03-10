Review: Dana Perino Assures Us 'Everything Will Be Okay'

If you're seeking career advice, perhaps listen to the woman who became a White House press secretary turned successful Fox News anchor. Dana Perino did young women everywhere a favor by penning a second book about what it takes to fulfill their career dreams.

"Everything Will Be Okay," Perino's book cover tells us. In fact, I breathed a few sighs of relief while reading her through her tips. She details everything from how to get your foot in the door, how to carry yourself in the workplace, how to manage stress, and how to get that raise or promotion.

Even though few people can say they've worked in the White House, Perino manages to make her personal anecdotes very relatable. After all, we all worry about pleasing our bosses. Hers just happened to be the president.

Perino gives very practical advice on how to improve one's workday. For instance, she explains the necessity of distancing yourself from negative colleagues, practicing good posture, and wearing the right footwear. She even explains whether or not to use exclamation points! (Don't.)

Perino is living proof that young women can stick to their life plans. That can be achieved, she explains, with hard work, the right blend of confidence, and a good circle of confidants to lean on.

And the right attitude helps. Women, Perino has observed, are "very good worriers." But we need to remember our blessings.

"You’ve got plenty to be grateful for—more than you realize," she writes. "And here’s something I believe: if you start to live with gratitude, your mood improves, you realize that there is a lot to be grateful for, and then more good things will come your way."

One line that was of particular help to me was when Perino implores us to let go of mistakes: "Don't let something that happened once hold you back from future success."

In another chapter, Perino encourages her readers to find an inspirational quote they turn to throughout their career. I didn’t have to look further than my bookmark. For years I've carried a quote from author Suzanne Berry: "She believed she could, so she did."

"Everything Will Be Okay" is available now.