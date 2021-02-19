Iran

GOP Rep on the 'Insane' Timing of Biden Considering Rejoining Iran Deal

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Feb 19, 2021 4:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
GOP Rep on the 'Insane' Timing of Biden Considering Rejoining Iran Deal

Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) served in a special operations unit in the military. He saw about 700 of his friends and comrades killed by Iranian-backed specialized IEDs. 

"My brothers and sisters were killed in Iraq by Iranian-backed specialized IEDs," he explained in a recent Fox News interview.

He mentions it, because President Biden is in talks to rejoin the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, better known as the Iranian nuclear deal. President Obama signed the agreement in July 2015. But President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the agreement and reimposed sanctions on the regime because Iran was not complying with the deal, including stonewalling inspectors from military sites, as former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has attested.

"That whole thing really enforced nothing," Rep. Green said in summary of the nuclear deal. 

What makes matters worse, Green explained, is that Biden is meeting with Iran only days after more Americans were killed by Iranian-backed militia at the airport in Erbil.

"Now, only days after Americans are killed by Iranian-backed militia in Erbil, they're talking about meeting with Iran?" he asked. "I mean, that's insane. It makes no sense. No one would do this. No student of international relations would say, 'Yeah! Hey, let's meet with the guys that just killed Americans.'"

Other Republican lawmakers are sounding off on the White House's agenda.

Katie also addressed the timing of Biden's meeting with Iran in her latest column, noting that the new president is "breathing new life into Iran’s genocidal agenda." 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Coca-Cola Is Forcing Their Employees to Chug Down Seminars on How to be 'Less White'
Matt Vespa
New Report Shows Texas was 'Seconds and Minutes Away' From an Even Bigger Disaster During Winter Storm
Matt Vespa
Joe Manchin Has Some Bad News for This Biden Nominee
Bronson Stocking

Someone Leaked Heidi Cruz's Texts Regarding Cancun Trip to The New York Times
Matt Vespa
John Kerry Continues His Climate Alarmism as Biden Administration Reenters Paris Climate Agreement
Reagan McCarthy
Disgusting Hot Mic Moment Ends With SF Bay Area School Board President Sprinting for the Exit
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular