DCCC

New Democratic Aide Called Capitol Police White Supremacists

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Feb 16, 2021 5:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
New Democratic Aide Called Capitol Police White Supremacists

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A brand new hire for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is causing controversy on social media. Following the deadly Capitol Hill riots on January 6, Dyjuan Tatro, now the Senior Advisor of Strategic Outreach for the DCCC’s Diversity and Inclusion Department, compared Capitol Police officers to white supremacists. 

"The answer to white supremacists storming the Capitol is not to give more money to a different group of white supremacists who's [sic] job it is to uphold white supremacy," Tatro wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

A few of the other tweets in the same controversial thread are still online.

When critics pushed back at his assessment and suggested that we try police reform, Tatro equated that idea to Nazi reform.

"To all those people who want to reform the police because all cops aren't bad, should we just go ahead and revive Nazism because all Nazis weren't bad? I didn't think so. Case closed," he wrote.

The NRCC tallied up Tatro's takes.

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick lost his life after protecting lawmakers during the January 6 riots. Another officer, Eugene Goodman, was captured on video directing the mob away from lawmakers and the Senate unanimously awarded him the Congressional Gold Medal for his bravery. 

The New York Post also pointed out that Tatro is a former gang member who served time in prison. In response, the DCCC said it was a "trash headline," that Tatro had served his time, and that they happily hired Tatro because he became "a national leader in a bipartisan movement to reform prison education systems."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
There's Another Layer to Trump's Shredding of McConnell in Post-Impeachment Acquittal Statement
Matt Vespa
Liberal Reporter Zeroes in on where Democrats Overreached in Second Trump Impeachment Push
Matt Vespa
'A Deep Green Freeze': WSJ Editorial Board Torches Texas' Clean Energy Push
Matt Vespa
Trump Impeachment Trial Could Have Lasted...For Years?!
Katie Pavlich
Rep. Waltz Blasts Biden on China, 'Social Justice Doesn’t Just Apply to You'
Connor McNulty

Psaki Won't Give Straight Answer on Abortion Funding in COVID Bill After Being Asked About It Repeatedly
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular