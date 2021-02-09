Iowa

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Dealing with COVID: I Actually Trust the People I Serve

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Feb 09, 2021 4:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Dealing with COVID: I Actually Trust the People I Serve

Source: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalization rate is reportedly down 80 percent from what it was during its peak in the fall. The 7-day rolling average of new cases per day is now 759.1, "the lowest number in that metric since September 17, 2020," reports KCRG. How did they do it? Well, as Gov. Kim Reynolds explained on "Hannity" Monday night, she "trusts the people that she serves."

"Iowans know how to be safe and responsible," Reynolds explained. "Our businesses know how to responsibly take care of their customers."

So she worked with her constituents, instead of keeping them on house arrest as her counterparts Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer, and others have done.

"I didn't pursue aggressive lockdown strategies," Reynolds said. "Instead I put my faith in Iowans and Iowa businesses. We kept over 80 percent of our economy open, we had our kids back in school since August, we were able to play sports this summer."

In the fall, when cases were rising, Reynolds said they had to double their mitigation efforts. But when they successfully brought the positivity rates back down, she eased off the restrictions as promised. On Friday she released a proclamation that dropped mask mandates and ended limits on social gatherings. Critics, however, are noting that Reynolds did not consult with the Iowa Department of Health before scaling back those COVID restrictions.

"Instead of talking about raising taxes or asking for a bailout from Washington, D.C., we're investing in education, and broadband and we're talking about cutting taxes."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a similar approach with his state, and the comparative statistics, while still tragic, are telling.

"While so many other states kept locking people down, Florida lifted people up," Gov. DeSantis said in a recent press conference. "We believe every job is essential. You work in a restaurant, we have your back. If you're a hairstylist, we protect your right to earn a living. And if you're a parent, we ensure your kids have the right to attend school in person. Lockdowns do not work."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
US Senate: It's Constitutional to Satisfy Democrats' Impeachment Lust for Donald J. Trump
Matt Vespa
Turley Responds to Neguse After He Attempts to Use His Past Writings Against Him in Impeachment Trial
Leah Barkoukis

RECAP: The Second Impeachment Trial of Former President Donald Trump
State Attorneys General Officially Urge Biden to Reverse Decision to Kill Keystone Jobs
Katie Pavlich
Joe Manchin Urges Biden to Reconsider Executive Action on Keystone XL Pipeline
Reagan McCarthy
'Intent Is Irrelevant:' Another Woke Purge Inside The New York Times
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular