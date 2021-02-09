Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Dealing with COVID: I Actually Trust the People I Serve

Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalization rate is reportedly down 80 percent from what it was during its peak in the fall. The 7-day rolling average of new cases per day is now 759.1, "the lowest number in that metric since September 17, 2020," reports KCRG. How did they do it? Well, as Gov. Kim Reynolds explained on "Hannity" Monday night, she "trusts the people that she serves."

"Iowans know how to be safe and responsible," Reynolds explained. "Our businesses know how to responsibly take care of their customers."

So she worked with her constituents, instead of keeping them on house arrest as her counterparts Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer, and others have done.

"I didn't pursue aggressive lockdown strategies," Reynolds said. "Instead I put my faith in Iowans and Iowa businesses. We kept over 80 percent of our economy open, we had our kids back in school since August, we were able to play sports this summer."

Some ?? from @KimReynoldsIA last night on Hannity as IA Covid positivity rate drops & hospitalizations decrease by 80% from peak



"Instead of talking about raising taxes or asking for a bailout from [DC] we're investing in education, broadband & we're talking about cutting taxes" pic.twitter.com/tYtfDZKrZU — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) February 9, 2021

In the fall, when cases were rising, Reynolds said they had to double their mitigation efforts. But when they successfully brought the positivity rates back down, she eased off the restrictions as promised. On Friday she released a proclamation that dropped mask mandates and ended limits on social gatherings. Critics, however, are noting that Reynolds did not consult with the Iowa Department of Health before scaling back those COVID restrictions.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a similar approach with his state, and the comparative statistics, while still tragic, are telling.

FL is largely open, NY far more restricted.



FL has 2M+ more residents than NY & far more seniors.



FL 26k COVID deaths, NY 43k.



As of 1/30, FL 7,600 new cases (+4.3%), NY 10,800 (+6.3%)



FL ~6k hospitalized, NY ~8k.



FL ahead of NY on vaccinations: https://t.co/JVbArZo29C pic.twitter.com/D4ETs9brMz — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 1, 2021

"While so many other states kept locking people down, Florida lifted people up," Gov. DeSantis said in a recent press conference. "We believe every job is essential. You work in a restaurant, we have your back. If you're a hairstylist, we protect your right to earn a living. And if you're a parent, we ensure your kids have the right to attend school in person. Lockdowns do not work."