The New Capitol Fence Is Reportedly Stonewalling DC Legislation

The new barrier in front of the Capitol is proving to be more than just an eyesore. According to D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson, the fence, which was installed after the deadly riots in the Capitol building on January 6, is preventing D.C. lawmakers from delivering their bills to Congress. Staff are reportedly not being allowed to pass the fencing. Congress has to give the final say on D.C. legislation.

According to Mendelson, at least 60 bills are now waiting on the sidelines. He called it an "irrational and unsustainable situation."

The chairman also argued that this debacle gives weight to their calls for D.C. statehood.

"It just speaks to why we ought to have statehood," he said. "They're not thinking of us when they put the fence up around the Capitol, but it affects us."

Last week, when Capitol Police announced that a new barrier would be a permanent fixture in front of the Capitol, most everyone agreed it was a terrible idea because it didn't exactly feel like the People's House anymore.