Conservative Businessman Announces Run for Virginia Governor

When Terry McAuliffe likely becomes the Democratic nominee for governor of Virginia again, he'll have some eager competition. Glenn Youngkin is a conservative businessman who wants to make the Old Dominion "the best place in America to live, work, and raise a family." In his announcement video, he shares how he plans to get there.

Youngkin says that his dad lost his job when he was growing up in Richmond, Virginia. The family was forced to move and at age 15 Youngkin got a job washing dishes in a diner in Virginia Beach, before he "worked his way up to flipping eggs." While he was working, he practiced enough to earn a basketball scholarship and an education.

"I'm not a politician," Youngkin says. "I've spent the last 30 years building businesses and creating jobs, leading a team of nearly 2,000 people who trusted me to get things done."

I'm running for governor because I believe we must rebuild and reimagine Virginia's future and make it the best place in America to live, work, and raise a family. I can no longer sit on the sidelines and watch career politicians in Richmond turn our Commonwealth into California.

COVID-19 has taken a lot of steam out of Americans the past year, Youngkin acknowledges. But he says "it's not the government that will lead the rebound." The solution, he explains, will come from, "the heart and resilience of Virginians."

The last thing Virginia needs, he adds, is a politician. Or, the same politicians. Hint hint, McAuliffe.

"It's going to take a conservative to stand up, to bring a new day to Virginia," Youngkin declares in the ad.

The field is getting a bit crowded. Virginia businessman Pete Snyder also threw his hat into the gubernatorial ring on Tuesday, as did Virginia Delegate Kirk Cox.

In Virginia, the governor cannot serve consecutive terms, which is why Gov. Ralph Northam is on his way out and we're seeing the return of former Gov. McAuliffe.