Elections

Conservative Businessman Announces Run for Virginia Governor

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Jan 27, 2021 5:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Conservative Businessman Announces Run for Virginia Governor

Source: Twitter/Glenn Youngkin

When Terry McAuliffe likely becomes the Democratic nominee for governor of Virginia again, he'll have some eager competition. Glenn Youngkin is a conservative businessman who wants to make the Old Dominion "the best place in America to live, work, and raise a family." In his announcement video, he shares how he plans to get there.

Youngkin says that his dad lost his job when he was growing up in Richmond, Virginia. The family was forced to move and at age 15 Youngkin got a job washing dishes in a diner in Virginia Beach, before he "worked his way up to flipping eggs." While he was working, he practiced enough to earn a basketball scholarship and an education.

"I'm not a politician," Youngkin says. "I've spent the last 30 years building businesses and creating jobs, leading a team of nearly 2,000 people who trusted me to get things done."

COVID-19 has taken a lot of steam out of Americans the past year, Youngkin acknowledges. But he says "it's not the government that will lead the rebound." The solution, he explains, will come from, "the heart and resilience of Virginians."

The last thing Virginia needs, he adds, is a politician. Or, the same politicians. Hint hint, McAuliffe.

"It's going to take a conservative to stand up, to bring a new day to Virginia," Youngkin declares in the ad.

The field is getting a bit crowded. Virginia businessman Pete Snyder also threw his hat into the gubernatorial ring on Tuesday, as did Virginia Delegate Kirk Cox.

In Virginia, the governor cannot serve consecutive terms, which is why Gov. Ralph Northam is on his way out and we're seeing the return of former Gov. McAuliffe.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

New Poll on Trump and the GOP Delivers Bad News for the Squishy RINO Establishment
Matt Vespa
Oh, Jeff Flake Is Back to Dole Out Some Grade-A Idiocy About the Trump Impeachment Fiasco
Matt Vespa
Did You Catch What's Funny About WaPo's Op-Ed About Why It's Tough to be Conservative Right Now?
Matt Vespa
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': The Damage Has Been Done
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
GOP Senators Grill Jennifer Granholm Over Potential For Job Loss With Biden's Energy Policy
Reagan McCarthy

NYT Editor Fired for Biden Tweet Had an Interesting Take on Cancel Culture
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular