Ted Cruz Coolly Responds to Seth Rogen's Not so 'Civil' Input on the Climate Accords

We have one of our first feuds of 2021. And once again, it features a conservative lawmaker versus a Hollywood celebrity. It all started when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) shared his statement in opposition to one of President Biden's executive actions on Day One of his presidency – his decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement.

In his message, Sen. Cruz explains that bringing the U.S. back into the climate agreement will destroy thousands of jobs. Heritage Foundation studies have shown that re-entering the accord would cost us at least 400,000 American manufacturing jobs. In a sense, Cruz argues that Biden is choosing Paris over Pittsburgh. He also noted that the U.S. had already been leading the world in emissions reductions without the climate agreement.

"By signing this order, President Biden indicates that he's more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. Rejoining the Paris agreement isn't about ‘restoring America's leadership abroad' or ‘solving the climate crisis,' but instead it is about Democrats' plans to destroy jobs they don't like - including thousands of manufacturing jobs - and cede control of our energy future to other countries. America's ‘commitment' to the Paris Climate Agreement will be used by the Biden administration as justification for a whole litany of new executive actions and burdensome federal regulations to shape our energy and environmental policy - which will burden American families, manufacturers, and businesses with higher energy costs at a time when they are already struggling."

Actor Seth Rogen, known for his roles in raunchy comedies like "Knocked Up" and "Neighbors," had a blunt message for the senator.

"F*ck off fascist," Rogen replied.

Sen. Cruz thanked the actor for his "charming, civil," and "educated" response.

Sen. Cruz isn't the only lawmaker worried about what our renewed presence in the Paris agreement will do to the American economy.

The expected economic impact of the climate accords is why President Trump yanked us out of there in June 2017.

"No responsible leader can put the workers and the people of their country at this debilitating and tremendous disadvantage," Trump said at the time. "Withdrawing is in economic interest and won't matter much to the climate."

The U.S. can still be environmentally friendly, Trump added. But he wasn't going to put businesses out of work to do it.

"I was elected by voters of Pittsburgh, not Paris," Trump said. "I promised I would exit or renegotiate any deal which fails to serve U.S. interests."