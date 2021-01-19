NYC Protests Turned Violent on MLK Day

Protests turned violent Monday following The Black Liberation March held in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in New York City, NBC New York reports. The march from Brooklyn's Barclays Center to City Hall, which began at noon, was largely peaceful. Until the marchers encountered the NYPD. Protesters clashed with the police, resulting in dozens of arrests and several injuries.

The rally came to an end just as many Black Lives Matter protests ended last year. Police told protesters to disperse and violence broke out as officers began arresting demonstrators. A total of 28 people were arrested late Monday, police said. Eleven officers were injured, according to the NYPD, but none in serious condition. One uniformed captain was hit in the head with a glass bottle. It's unclear how many protesters were injured. (NBC New York)

CBS New York added that officers had warned the protesters to move out of the street, but they didn't comply, and the situation got aggressive.

The Gothamist posted a few photos of the altercation. Their caption suggests that they place the blame on the police.

At least two people were hospitalized and 29 protesters were arrested in the NYPD's crackdown on an MLK Day march Monday night. The aggressive show of force comes one month after Mayor de Blasio vowed to reform the department's policing of protests.https://t.co/QtdGrbU39H pic.twitter.com/HONq6KiAsg — Gothamist (@Gothamist) January 19, 2021

Last week, New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the police department and demanded a federal monitor of the department.

“There was ample ability and opportunity for the city and N.Y.P.D. leadership to make important changes to the way that officers interact with peaceful protesters, but time and time again, they did not,” James said of her lawsuit. “They did not train, they did not supervise, they did not stop officers who engaged in this misconduct,” she continued. “And they did not discipline them either. Instead, they failed the people of the City of New York.”

Conservative lawmaker Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) pushed back at James and lumped her in with other New York Democrats who have turned their backs on the NYPD for years.