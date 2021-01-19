NYPD

NYC Protests Turned Violent on MLK Day

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Jan 19, 2021 1:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
NYC Protests Turned Violent on MLK Day

Source: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Protests turned violent Monday following The Black Liberation March held in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in New York City, NBC New York reports. The march from Brooklyn's Barclays Center to City Hall, which began at noon, was largely peaceful. Until the marchers encountered the NYPD. Protesters clashed with the police, resulting in dozens of arrests and several injuries.

The rally came to an end just as many Black Lives Matter protests ended last year. Police told protesters to disperse and violence broke out as officers began arresting demonstrators. A total of 28 people were arrested late Monday, police said.

Eleven officers were injured, according to the NYPD, but none in serious condition. One uniformed captain was hit in the head with a glass bottle. It's unclear how many protesters were injured. (NBC New York

CBS New York added that officers had warned the protesters to move out of the street, but they didn't comply, and the situation got aggressive.

The Gothamist posted a few photos of the altercation. Their caption suggests that they place the blame on the police.

Last week, New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the police department and demanded a federal monitor of the department.

“There was ample ability and opportunity for the city and N.Y.P.D. leadership to make important changes to the way that officers interact with peaceful protesters, but time and time again, they did not,” James said of her lawsuit. “They did not train, they did not supervise, they did not stop officers who engaged in this misconduct,” she continued. “And they did not discipline them either. Instead, they failed the people of the City of New York.”

Recommended
Are Democrats Really This Dumb?
Derek Hunter

Conservative lawmaker Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) pushed back at James and lumped her in with other New York Democrats who have turned their backs on the NYPD for years.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
What AG Barr Told Trump about the 'Stolen' Election Claims
Matt Vespa
'The Mob Was Fed Lies': Leader McConnell Weighs in on Capitol Violence
Reagan McCarthy
Pompeo Officially Deems China Guilty of Genocide
Katie Pavlich
Why the Biden Institute's Position of Donor Disclosure Sounds Familiar
Matt Vespa
Carlson Explains What Message Dems Are Sending With the Militarization of DC
Leah Barkoukis
We Know When Trump Plans to Leave DC on Inauguration Day
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular