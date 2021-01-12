Schumer: Put Everyone Who Was in the Capitol on No-fly List

At a press conference in New York City on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on the FBI and the TSA to put anyone who was inside last Wednesday's Capitol attack to be put on the no-fly list, calling them "a threat to the homeland." He said he is making the demand after speaking with FBI Director Christopher Wray twice this week.

"We cannot allow these same insurrectionists to get on a plane and cause more violence and more damage," Schumer claimed.

Schumer joined Democrats who want President Trump to be put through an impeachment proceeding for a second time, believing he "incited" last week's violence. A group of pro-Trump supporters forced their way into the Capitol and interrupted Congress's electoral college certification of the 2020 election. Five people died as a result of the chaos, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.

Democrats plan to vote on their impeachment resolution on Wednesday, exactly a week before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. A trial, however, likely wouldn't start until Jan. 19.