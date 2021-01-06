Congress

Some Shocking Images from Today's Capitol Hill Breach

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Jan 06, 2021 5:15 PM
Some Shocking Images from Today's Capitol Hill Breach

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

When the electoral college certification started on Wednesday, we knew it was going to be a testy time in Congress. But no one could have imagined the scenes that would unfold at Capitol Hill. In the middle of the lawmakers' debate over whether or not to certify the electoral college results and confirm Joe Biden's White House win, Trump supporters breached the Capitol and forced proceedings to come to a screeching halt. Protesters sparred with Capitol Police to get into the congressional chambers and at least one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

Here are just some of the astonishing images and videos of what transpired today on Capitol Hill.

Protesters take over the Capitol.

A group of protesters pound on Capitol doors.

After the protesters had made their way into the Capitol, Capitol Police drew their guns from inside the House chamber.

Lawmakers were given protective gear and ushered out of the chambers.

One by one, lawmakers have released statements urging the protesters to stop the chaos. And just last hour, President Trump released a video message telling the crowds to "go home."

