Some Shocking Images from Today's Capitol Hill Breach

When the electoral college certification started on Wednesday, we knew it was going to be a testy time in Congress. But no one could have imagined the scenes that would unfold at Capitol Hill. In the middle of the lawmakers' debate over whether or not to certify the electoral college results and confirm Joe Biden's White House win, Trump supporters breached the Capitol and forced proceedings to come to a screeching halt. Protesters sparred with Capitol Police to get into the congressional chambers and at least one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

Here are just some of the astonishing images and videos of what transpired today on Capitol Hill.

Protesters take over the Capitol.

This could be the strangest picture in the history of the Republic. pic.twitter.com/C3tobJAteR — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) January 6, 2021

A group of protesters pound on Capitol doors.

After the protesters had made their way into the Capitol, Capitol Police drew their guns from inside the House chamber.

Photo from inside the House chamber by @AP pic.twitter.com/rRlcRbBwYl — Anthony Quintano (@AnthonyQuintano) January 6, 2021

U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber

?? AP/Andrew Harnik pic.twitter.com/NtWGCxCb4A — POLITICO (@politico) January 6, 2021

My job is to face off against dictatorships at the U.N., like Iran, Russia, China, Cuba & Venezuela. They are loving this. pic.twitter.com/MzskeqUzE9 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) January 6, 2021

Lawmakers were given protective gear and ushered out of the chambers.

I am safe. We have been evacuated.



Let me be clear: we will not be stopped by this lawless intimidation. pic.twitter.com/WWDJst4V1B — Rep. David Trone (@RepDavidTrone) January 6, 2021

One by one, lawmakers have released statements urging the protesters to stop the chaos. And just last hour, President Trump released a video message telling the crowds to "go home."