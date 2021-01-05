Georgia Official Blames Trump for Election Results...While Votes Are Still Being Counted

Sure, the Democrats had the lead in the Georgia runoff elections for the better part of the night on Tuesday. But for Republican election official Gabriel Sterling to go on live TV and blame President Trump for the vote trend was, many conservatives agree, unacceptable.

As the voting got underway and the races began to lean toward the Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in their bids to unseat Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, Sterling prematurely went on CNN and gave the president a direct message:

"When you tell people your vote doesn’t count and has been stolen, and people start to believe that. Then you go to the two Senators and ask the Secretary to resign and trigger a civil war inside the Republican party when we need to unite, all of that stems from his decision-making since the November 3rd election.”

Sterling said matter-of-factly that if one or both Republican incumbents lose (again, the final results aren't in yet), it will "fall squarely" on Trump's shoulders.

Pretty shocking to see Gabriel Sterling, the Georgia official in charge of voting system implementation in #GASen, just skewer President Trump live on CNN and blame him for a hypothetical Republican loss.



While votes are still being counted!! — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) January 6, 2021

Trump has not conceded the presidential election, and as of Monday, he was still asking his vice president Mike Pence to "come through" and refuse to certify the electoral college vote on Wednesday. Trump also just denied a New York Times report that suggested Pence told the president he could not overturn the election.

The Senate is hanging in the balance. Can Perdue and Loeffler hold off their Democratic challengers to keep GOP control of the upper chamber?

