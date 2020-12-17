Environment

Biden Makes His EPA Pick

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Dec 17, 2020 5:00 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Biden Makes His EPA Pick

Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Joe Biden has announced his pick for EPA secretary as Michael Regan, the secretary for North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality. As many outlets have noted, if confirmed, he would be the first African American man to obtain the role.

In his role in North Carolina, Regan has helped to clean up Cape Fear River and introduce North Carolina’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board, which reportedly helps the low-income and minority communities that suffer disproportionate exposure to harmful pollutants from refineries, factories and freeways, according to the AP.

Environmental groups are pleased with the announcement and suggested that Regan will work to reverse the "damage" done by the Trump administration.

“We will do everything in our power to support and push Regan to repair the damage done by the Trump administration, take bold action on climate solutions, and genuinely address environmental injustice that has been allowed to go on too long,” Earthjustice president Abigail Dillen said in a statement.

As the Washington Post reports, that apparently means Regan will "play a central role in realizing Biden’s promises to combat climate change, embrace green energy and address environmental racism."

Biden's EPA announcement comes after his pick of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm for energy secretary.

Recommended
Biden Should Beware of Nemesis
Victor Davis Hanson

Much has been made of the diversity that appears to be making up Biden's cabinet. For instance, the media were quick to praise Biden for picking Buttigieg as the first openly gay nominee for a cabinet post, but conservatives noted that former ambassador to Germany and acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell became the first openly gay cabinet member in February of 2020.

Biden is also expected to present Rep. Deb Haaland as his interior secretary on Thursday.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
MSNBC Panel: We Need a 9/11-Style Commission to Investigate Trump and His Officials over COVID Deaths
Matt Vespa
KT McFarland Explains Why the Intelligence Report on the Election is Being Delayed
Katie Pavlich
Nicolle Wallace Smears Amy Coney Barrett as a 'Right-Wing Lunatic'
Julio Rosas
COVID-19 May Not Be Fatal to Most Kids, But It's Causing Another Crisis
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Record Jump in U.S. Poverty Amid Never-Ending Lockdowns
Bronson Stocking
In Colorado, They're Counting Gun Shot Fatalities as COVID Deaths
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Steve Breen
View Cartoon
Most Popular