emmanuel macron

Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Dec 17, 2020 2:00 PM
Another World Leader Tests Positive for COVID-19

Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for the coronavirus, reports revealed on Thursday. The 42-year-old leader will isolate for a week. 

"The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today," a statement from the Elysée Palace read, adding that the president took a test at the first sign of symptoms. Macron, his official residence said, "will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance." 

His fellow world leaders have begun sending Macron well wishes.

Because Macron hosted French parliamentary officials and members of the intergovernmental group the OECD this week, many of those officials will also be expected to self-isolate. They include European Council chief Charles Michel, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría, Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

Macron's positive test comes after a handful of other world leaders, including President Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. Johnson was placed in the ICU as he experienced complications, while President Trump remained in Walter Reed Medical Center for a few days of monitoring. Both leaders fully recovered.

