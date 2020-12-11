Tulsi Gabbard Introduces Bill that Has Liberals Up in Arms

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is getting lonely on her side of the political aisle. First she celebrates the Supreme Court's ruling that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) edict to limit gatherings in Catholic diocese and synagogues was unconstitutional as a religious freedom win. Then she sides with President Trump on his decision to oppose the NDAA because of Section 230, a provision that protects tech firms from liability over third-party content on their platforms.

And her next move isn't pleasing many liberals either. On Thursday, the Democrat introduced a bill with Republican Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin called the "Protect Women’s Sports Act of 2020," which bans transgender individuals from competing in women's sports.

NEW: Hawaii Rep. @TulsiGabbard introduces bill called ‘Protect Women’s Sports Act’ — would clarify Title IX protections to be based on biological sex, which would impact transgender athletes participating in athletic programs for women and girls @KITV4 pic.twitter.com/VcDDgO1mFL — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) December 10, 2020

Gabbard explained that her intent is to protect Title IX, which has been "weakened" by some states' misinterpretations.

“Title IX was a historic provision championed by Hawai‘i’s own Congresswoman Patsy Mink in order to provide equal opportunity for women and girls in high school and college sports," Gabbard said in a statement. "It led to a generational shift that impacted countless women, creating life-changing opportunities for girls and women that never existed before. However, Title IX is being weakened by some states who are misinterpreting Title IX, creating uncertainty, undue hardship and lost opportunities for female athletes. Our legislation protects Title IX’s original intent which was based on the general biological distinction between men and women athletes based on sex. It is critical that the legacy of Title IX continues to ensure women and girls in sports have the opportunity to compete and excel on a level playing field.”

LGBTQ leaders and organizations said they were furious but not surprised by her bill.

Remember when @TulsiGabbard tried to convince us she was an LGBTQ ally? We knew she was a liar, a fraud. Here’s the proof. https://t.co/PA9Ski02cL — Zeke Stokes (@zekestokes) December 11, 2020

Tulsi Gabbard is now introducing a blatantly transphobic piece of legislation aimed at trans and non-binary young people. Of course, that's hardly surprising for a Republican. https://t.co/uqIwG9snt8 — Charlotte Clymer ?????? (@cmclymer) December 11, 2020