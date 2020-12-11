Congress

Tulsi Gabbard Introduces Bill that Has Liberals Up in Arms

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Dec 11, 2020 9:50 AM
  Share   Tweet  
Tulsi Gabbard Introduces Bill that Has Liberals Up in Arms

Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is getting lonely on her side of the political aisle. First she celebrates the Supreme Court's ruling that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) edict to limit gatherings in Catholic diocese and synagogues was unconstitutional as a religious freedom win. Then she sides with President Trump on his decision to oppose the NDAA because of Section 230, a provision that protects tech firms from liability over third-party content on their platforms.

And her next move isn't pleasing many liberals either. On Thursday, the Democrat introduced a bill with Republican Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin called the "Protect Women’s Sports Act of 2020," which bans transgender individuals from competing in women's sports.

Gabbard explained that her intent is to protect Title IX, which has been "weakened" by some states' misinterpretations.

“Title IX was a historic provision championed by Hawai‘i’s own Congresswoman Patsy Mink in order to provide equal opportunity for women and girls in high school and college sports," Gabbard said in a statement. "It led to a generational shift that impacted countless women, creating life-changing opportunities for girls and women that never existed before. However, Title IX is being weakened by some states who are misinterpreting Title IX, creating uncertainty, undue hardship and lost opportunities for female athletes. Our legislation protects Title IX’s original intent which was based on the general biological distinction between men and women athletes based on sex. It is critical that the legacy of Title IX continues to ensure women and girls in sports have the opportunity to compete and excel on a level playing field.”

LGBTQ leaders and organizations said they were furious but not surprised by her bill.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Iowa Democrat Confirms: Our Attempted Election Steal Is On
Guy Benson
Texas State Rep Wants to Make It Harder for Gun Owners to Defend Their Homes
Julio Rosas
Eric Swalwell Resorts to Personal Attacks Against Those Calling Him Out for Chinese Spy Scandal
Julio Rosas
The Attorney on a Political Witch Hunt Against the McCloskeys Has Been Removed
Katie Pavlich
'If You Don't Vote, They Win': Vice President Pence Rallies Georgia Votes
Reagan McCarthy

Northam Widely Rebuked Over Comments About How Virginia Churchgoers Should Worship
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular