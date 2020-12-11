Eric Swalwell Resorts to Personal Attacks Against Those Calling Him Out for Chinese Spy Scandal

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) has been taking a beating on social media in recent days after it was revealed he was the apparent target of a Chinese spy that he was close with early in his political career.

On Thursday, Swalwell lashed out at Trump campaign Senior Advisor Jason Miller after he shared a story from the Daily Caller reporting how Swalwell spoke at the same event in 2013 where the suspected Chinese spy who worked for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) spoke.

Swalwell Spoke At Same 2013 Event As Alleged Chinese Spy Who Worked For Dianne Feinstein https://t.co/K3hgE988XV via @dailycaller — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) December 11, 2020

The Daily Caller report said Swalwell and Russell Lowe, the other suspected spy, spoke at the event hosted by the California State University's East Bay Chinese Student Association to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Happy Chinese New Year from @calstateeastbay Chinese Students Association celebration! pic.twitter.com/btW0n4IX — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) February 10, 2013

In response to Miller sharing the story, Swalwell replied, "Just a reminder: pay your child support @JasonMillerinDC. Kids shouldn’t go hungry because Dad is a deadbeat. Feed them for the holidays."

Just a reminder: pay your child support @JasonMillerinDC. Kids shouldn’t go hungry because Dad is a deadbeat. Feed them for the holidays. https://t.co/9FqcTfa1TV — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 11, 2020

Swalwell was referring to how Miller is in a long dispute over how much child support he can pay for the son he fathered during the Trump campaign in 2016.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has called for Swalwell to be removed from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence because he poses a national security threat due to his past interactions with an accused Chinese spy Fang Fang.