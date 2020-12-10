Gov. Cuomo Accepts Another Award, Thanks a Controversial Old Mentor

We're all Janice Dean this morning.

Forgive me but seeing the governor of New York accept awards for his leadership that helped kill thousands of seniors has me a bit cranky this morning. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 10, 2020

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) fresh off his Emmy win, is accepting another award for his "leadership" on Thursday. He's receiving the 2020 Edward M. Kennedy Institute Award for Inspired Leadership, along with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R). And he thanked the late Sen. Ted Kennedy for teaching him about "humanity, leadership and putting people first."

I am honored to receive the 2020 Edward M. Kennedy Institute Award for Inspired Leadership.



I learned about humanity, leadership and putting people first from the great Senator Ted Kennedy.



Congratulations to my fellow recipient Gov. Charlie Baker. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 10, 2020

"I miss Senator Ted Kennedy," Cuomo said as he accepted the award. "I miss his leadership, I miss his spirit, I miss his personality. I miss his record of accomplishments, I miss his laugh. I miss his personal touch, the charisma, and the inspiration. The inspiration. He was inspirational as a government leader. And God bless everyone involved in the institute for keeping that alive. He was one of the greats. The greats. And a role model for many of us. I know for me. So thank everyone who's participated to keep more young people learning about that important lesson."

It didn't take long for people to remind Cuomo about one of the biggest scandals in political history, the drowning of 28-year-old secretary and campaign worker Mary Jo Kopechne, and ask the governor whether or not he still wanted to include the late Sen. Kennedy on his list of mentors.

Mary Jo Kopechne unavailable for comment — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 10, 2020

Killer performance! — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) December 10, 2020

Hmmm... Ted Kennedy didn't always put people first pic.twitter.com/8FQuUNc6Up — Kate (@Kate4ver) December 10, 2020

I wouldn't brag about Ted Kennedy's humanity, leadership or putting people first.....I'm sure Mary Jo Kopechne and her family would question that! But you let innocent people die on your watch, so....shoe fits! — *insert name here* (@wolfpack197721) December 10, 2020

Other critics posted a graph of the rise in COVID cases in the Empire State to again question his list of awards.

Cuomo won an Emmy for his daily coronavirus press briefings, yet he just announced on Wednesday that he'd be stopping those pressers because he and his team realized they're not the safest events to hold during a pandemic. They're only about 10 months late.