New York

Gov. Cuomo Accepts Another Award, Thanks a Controversial Old Mentor

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Dec 10, 2020 10:40 AM
Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

We're all Janice Dean this morning.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) fresh off his Emmy win, is accepting another award for his "leadership" on Thursday. He's receiving the 2020 Edward M. Kennedy Institute Award for Inspired Leadership, along with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R). And he thanked the late Sen. Ted Kennedy for teaching him about "humanity, leadership and putting people first."

"I miss Senator Ted Kennedy," Cuomo said as he accepted the award. "I miss his leadership, I miss his spirit, I miss his personality. I miss his record of accomplishments, I miss his laugh. I miss his personal touch, the charisma, and the inspiration. The inspiration. He was inspirational as a government leader. And God bless everyone involved in the institute for keeping that alive. He was one of the greats. The greats. And a role model for many of us. I know for me. So thank everyone who's participated to keep more young people learning about that important lesson."

It didn't take long for people to remind Cuomo about one of the biggest scandals in political history, the drowning of 28-year-old secretary and campaign worker Mary Jo Kopechne, and ask the governor whether or not he still wanted to include the late Sen. Kennedy on his list of mentors.

Other critics posted a graph of the rise in COVID cases in the Empire State to again question his list of awards.

Cuomo won an Emmy for his daily coronavirus press briefings, yet he just announced on Wednesday that he'd be stopping those pressers because he and his team realized they're not the safest events to hold during a pandemic. They're only about 10 months late.

