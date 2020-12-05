Giuliani Not Discouraged by the Judges, Says 'We Don't Need Courts'

Rudy Giuliani says he isn't discouraged by the recent string of federal appeals court losses. The courts rejected lawsuits from the Trump campaign in six key states - Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada and Wisconsin. Arizona became the most recent setback on Friday when the state court threw out Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward's lawsuit alleging that ballots were switched from President Trump to Joe Biden. But Giuliani says they have a way to get around all of this.

"The simple fact is, we don't need courts," the Trump lawyer said on Hannity Friday night. "The United States Constitution gives sole power to the state legislature to decide presidential elections."

He added: "In fact, if we go back to the Founding Fathers, they'd tell us we're making a mistake. This should be thrown right to the House of Representatives and to the Senate in each state and they should hold hearings, they should have factual determinations and they should decide what the right voting account is."

"I wanted to get around the courts," he said, "so the facts could get out."

And the Trump campaign has forged ahead by presenting witnesses who say they saw some shady things going on at polling centers. For instance, the team recently provided video footage of election workers in Fulton County, Georgia hauling out suitcases full of ballots after poll watchers were told to go home. Witnesses rightly wondered why those ballots were separate from all the other ballots.

Video footage from Georgia shows that poll workers were told to stop counting and leave, while 4 people stayed behind to continue counting ballots in private pic.twitter.com/bEYdFMAvsa — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 3, 2020

The above tape, Giuliani said, is "dynamite" and "represents theft of more than enough votes to turn the election around."

President Trump still believes in his team's effort to restore election integrity.