Republicans (and Sen. Sinema) Sign Letter Insisting They Stop Getting Paid Until They Pass a Budget

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has recognized that their failure to pass a budget while still getting paid is not a great look. So they've signed a letter for congressional leaders of both parties urging them to pass the No Budget, No Pay bill.

The letter was signed by Republican lawmakers Sen. Rick Scott (FL), Sen. Mike Braun (IN), Sen. Ted Cruz (TX), Sen. Steve Daines (MT), Sen. Joni Ernst (IA), Sen. Kelly Loeffler (GA), David Perdue (GA), Rep. Vern Buchanan (FL), Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA), Rep. Mike Gallagher (WI), Rep. Scott Perry (PA), Rep. Kevin Hern (OK), Rep. Lance Gooden (TX), Rep. Jack Bergman (MI), and Rep. Ralph Norman (SC). They were joined by moderate Arizona Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.