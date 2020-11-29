As if Parents Weren't Confused Enough, De Blasio Changes His Mind AGAIN on Schools

It's been a headache trying to keep track of the state of New York City schools. Just imagine what the parents are going through. A couple of weeks ago, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that they'd be closing the schools due to COVID concerns, shortly before Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed it himself in a press conference. But on Sunday, the mayor appears to have changed course. Again.

“We have a different reality than what we had in the summer and…this is now the way forward and the best way to protect everyone,” De Blasio said.

Reopening our @NYCSchools buildings is paramount to recovering from #COVID19. Today we can announce that we plan to reopen buildings for:



• 3-K, Pre-K and grades K-5 on Monday, December 7



• District 75 schools at all grade levels on Thursday, December 10 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 29, 2020

He then notes there are a few guidelines that must be met, including weekly COVID testing and testing consent forms that students must fill out and return.

Don't bother asking the leaders to share an explanation of their decision making. When the press tried to get an answer from Gov. Cuomo last week and accused the governor and Mayor de Blasio of confusing parents, Cuomo insulted their intelligence.

"They're not confused," Cuomo said to the reporter. "You're confused."

Still, some New Yorkers are taking the wins as they come.

The school openings in NYC is a huge win for those that shouted and shamed @NYCMayor to finally do what was best for our kids. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 29, 2020

A recent UNICEF study revealed that there is no strong correlation between reopening schools and rising COVID cases. In fact, the researchers found that the negative consequences of keepings schools closed was much worse.