As if Parents Weren't Confused Enough, De Blasio Changes His Mind AGAIN on Schools

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Nov 29, 2020 1:30 PM
As if Parents Weren't Confused Enough, De Blasio Changes His Mind AGAIN on Schools

Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

It's been a headache trying to keep track of the state of New York City schools. Just imagine what the parents are going through. A couple of weeks ago, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that they'd be closing the schools due to COVID concerns, shortly before Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed it himself in a press conference. But on Sunday, the mayor appears to have changed course. Again.

“We have a different reality than what we had in the summer and…this is now the way forward and the best way to protect everyone,” De Blasio said.

He then notes there are a few guidelines that must be met, including weekly COVID testing and testing consent forms that students must fill out and return.

Don't bother asking the leaders to share an explanation of their decision making. When the press tried to get an answer from Gov. Cuomo last week and accused the governor and Mayor de Blasio of confusing parents, Cuomo insulted their intelligence.

"They're not confused," Cuomo said to the reporter. "You're confused."

Still, some New Yorkers are taking the wins as they come.

  Share on Facebook
