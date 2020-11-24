Vaccine

The CDC Director Just Gave Us an Updated Vaccine Timeline

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Nov 24, 2020 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet  
The CDC Director Just Gave Us an Updated Vaccine Timeline

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We've brought you a lot of exciting vaccine news these past few weeks. And there's more of it on Tuesday. Center for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield said Americans should expect a vaccine to be rolled out very, very soon. He predicted the second week of December.

The next question then is, who will be receiving the first doses. He answered that too.

In an interview with Fox News anchor Dana Perino, Redfield shared that the first groups to get the vaccine will probably be "nursing home residents and then some combination of health care providers and individuals at high risk for a poor outcome."

"I do think we'll have about 40 million doses of vaccine before the end of the...year," Redfield continued. "That's enough to vaccinate 20 million people. But then it will continue through January and February and hopefully by March we'll start to see vaccine available for the general public."

Pfizer, who vaccine its been developing with BioNTech has produced a 95 percent efficacy rate, requested an emergency authorization from the FDA. A second vaccine candidate being produced by Moderna isn't too far behind, reporting a 94 percent effectiveness. And then a third, developed by AstraZeneca, is up to 90 percent effective.

The FDA has reportedly scheduled a meeting for Dec. 10 with its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee to discuss Pfizer's request.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler

Swing State Woes: Conservative Group Says They Discovered 150,000 Fraudulent Ballots
Beth Baumann
They've Failed to Deliver: Rush Limbaugh Turns on Trump Legal Team
Matt Vespa
Is ABC News Serious With That Observation of Biden's Foreign Policy Crew?
Matt Vespa
Yeah, Let's Talk About That Machine Error in Arizona
Matt Vespa
One Very 'Lucky Bird' Has Been Pardoned at the White House
Katie Pavlich
Senator Loeffler Keeps Promise of Donating Senate Salary to Georgia Charities Every Quarter
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular